Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops

Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PCs and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt rigs something to smile about.

Many products in the new range are fitted with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs, and variations that include 10th-generation Intel Core H Series mobile processors or AMD Ryzen 400 Series mobile processors.

There are two new PCs in the desktop category and six new products in the laptops category – and there’s an easy way to tell what processor a product has. Everything ending in ‘i’ features an Intel CPU – for example, the Lenovo Legion 5i has an Intel CPU, while Lenovo Legion 5 has an AMD CPU.

Desktops

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (starting price AU$2499)

This is a PC that’s equipped with the NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, which supports 4K resolution capability.

It’s also fitted with blue LED lighting and optional RGB internal lighting. For cooling, the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system includes a 150-watt CPU cooler and large intake fans.

Later this year, gamers will also be able to swap out the NVIDIA GPU for an AMD Ryzen desktop GPU.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i (starting price AU$1899)

This features a lower-powered NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with the option of swapping it for an AMD Ryzen GPU later this year.

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i (starting price AU$3999)

This is a 2.2 kilogram, 15” gaming laptop with the 10th generation Intel Core i9 H-series, overclocked mobile processors, and thermal management thanks to a dual fan system.

“Dual Burn” is something that can speed up both CPU and GPU for better in game performance, according to Lenovo.

The keyboard features Corsair’s iCUE system lighting, plus soft landing switches and 100% anti-ghosting. You’ll find full-size keys, a numpad, trackpad, arrow keys, and media keys on the device.

It’s also equipped with up to 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi (starting price AU$2999)

This is another (slightly heavier) 15” gaming laptop, fitted with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX GPUs (slightly lower-powered than the Legion 7i).

The Legion 5Pi also has dedicated media controls, full-sized arrow keys, a number pad and a large one-piece trackpad.

It’s also fitted with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB NVMe PCIe solid-state drive.

Lenovo Legion 5i (AU$2199) & Lenovo Legion 5 (AU$1999)

These are ‘mainstream’ gaming laptops with different configuration options.

The Legion 5i is fitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX GPUs, with an Intel processor, while the Legion 5 has the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4000 H-Series Mobile Processor with 8 cores, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (starting price AU$1849)

This is a 15” gaming laptop that comes in Chameleon Blue or Onyx Black. It has to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processor and a GPU that can support up to NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti.

It’s not quite as powerful as some of the other laptops in the range. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 will offer AMD Ryzen mobile processors as an option later this year.

Lenovo Legion Y740Si (starting price AU$2899)

This is the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop in the range, weighing 1.7kg in a 15” display.

It can be fitted with an Intel 10th Gen H-series i9 and connected to Lenovo Legion BoostStation so users can choose their own GPUs of their choice. Lenovo Legion BoostStation can be purchased as a standalone accessory, or a bundle option with a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU.

New Zealand pricing will be announced soon.