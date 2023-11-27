Lenovo launches ThinkStation P8, powered by AMD & NVIDIA

Lenovo has unveiled its latest ThinkStation P8 tower workstation, boosted by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics cards. The new machine builds on the revolutionary P620, which became the world's first workstation powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, offering unparalleled reliability, flexibility, and performance to professionals who demand the most from their workstations.

The ThinkStation P8 is an innovative product that combines robust architecture from AMD and NVIDIA with Lenovo's reputation for reliability and innovation. With its thermal design optimised in a versatile chassis inspired by Aston Martin, this workstation pushes the boundaries for rigorous workloads across various sectors focusing on outcome-based workflow agility.

According to Rob Herman, Vice President and General Manager, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit at Lenovo, the company recognises the need for high-quality workstations that can adapt to changing and diverse needs. The collaboration with AMD and NVIDIA led to the creation of the ThinkStation P8, an exceptional workstation that can expertly handle complex simulations, stunning visual renderings, and the development of advanced AI applications. As the trusted choice for enterprise-grade features, power, and flexibility, it has the potential to surpass expectations.

Professionals in various fields, including architecture, engineering, education, healthcare, media and entertainment, and research, rely on this powerhouse workstation to handle the most demanding tasks. Its enhanced thermal design, in cooperation with Aston Martin, allows users to push the AMD CPUs and NVIDIA RTX professional graphics card options further to expedite the completion of complex workloads.

Equipped with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors featuring up to 96 cores and 192 threads, the ThinkStation P8 thrives in high-intensity environments such as building information modelling workflows and software development projects. It can support up to three NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs for superior performance in graphic-intensive applications such as real-time ray tracing, video rendering, simulation, or computer-aided design.

Jason Banta, Corporate Vice President and General Manager OEM PCs at AMD, expressed delight in powering the latest ThinkStation P8 tower workstations with their cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors. The workstation delivers superior performance, flexibility and reliability, meeting the needs of architects, engineers, visual artists, and AI model developers.

Bill Ballew, CTO from DreamWorks Animation, praised the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 with AMD Threadripper PRO technology for revolutionising their 3D animation and development workflows over the past two years. He expressed excitement at the prospective performance increase offered by the new ThinkStation P8 workstation powered by AMD Threadripper PRO 7000 WX Series.

ThinkStation P8 excels in tasks such as AI data preparation, data cleansing, data visualisation, model selection, model scoring, model training, and fine-tuning, making it a formidable tool in the realms of AI, data science, and data analytics workflows.

In addition to powerful processors and GPUs, ThinkStation P8 offers a range of storage and expansion capabilities providing flexible and tailored configurations. It can accommodate up to seven M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs with RAID support or three HDDs for expansive storage. It also features built-in hardware monitoring through ThinkStation Diagnostics software and comprehensive protection from BIOS to cloud through Lenovo’s ThinkShield security offerings. Furthermore, rigorous testing, Premier Support, and extended warranty options ensure reliability and safeguard the users' investment.

The ThinkStation P8 workstation, powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO WX-Series Processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, will be made available in ANZ on 29 February 2024, starting at $5,753 AUD (ex GST) and $6,239 NZD (ex GST).