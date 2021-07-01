Yesterday

Lenovo releases latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted at hybrid workers

Lenovo has released its latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted toward hybrid work situations.

In Lenovo’s recent study, Future of Work and Digital Transformation, 70% of employees surveyed globally say they felt more productive and experienced higher job satisfaction when working from home.

The company says its new range of Thinkpad workstations are designed with remote working in mind.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic accelerated a shift toward mobile workstations as most of the world quickly moved to a remote work environment,” says Lenovo VP and GM, Worldwide Workstation, Client AI Business, Rob Herman.

“As mobile workstations have taken on all-new importance to our end users, we’ve greatly enhanced the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 to drive as much performance into this thin & light chassis as technically possible. We did this by significantly improving its thermal cooling capabilities with a vapour chamber in addition to traditional heat pipes.

“We also developed a keyboard that allows for air intake through hidden inlets to maximize the CPU and GPU performance. There was no stone left unturned when we rebuilt this chassis from the ground up our customers spoke, and we listened,” he says.

The mobile workstations, ThinkPad P1, ThinkPad P15, and ThinkPad P17, all have the latest 11th gen Intel Core and Xeon mobile CPUs, the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, and added support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

All the new workstations are ISV certified and tested to pass MIL-spec standards.

As well as the Thinkpad workstations, Lenovo has released the ThinkVision P34w-20 monitor and the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad P1 is redesigned with remote users in mind, such as content creators, architects, product designers, and data scientists.

The fourth-generation system is a clean-sheet design with user-experience improvements and a patent-pending thermal design to support increased capacity. It maintains its thin and light appearance and has 5G2, a larger 90WHr battery, a newly engineered keyboard design with a larger touchpad, a higher resolution FHD camera, and a top-firing Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

This generation also includes a 16-inch UHD+ display with narrow bezels, low-blue light technology, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen real estate while maintaining a 15-inch footprint. It can upgrade to the NVIDIA RTX A5000-level GPUs or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 focus on a higher level of performance, with the ThinkPad P15 featuring a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display and the ThinkPad P17 having the largest workspace available in a Lenovo mobile workstation with a 17.3-inch colour calibrated display. All three ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations are NVIDIA Studio validated.

“Powerful solutions are needed as we continue to work remote and transition to a hybrid work environment,” says NVIDIA VP of Professional Visualization, Bob Pette.

“Lenovo’s ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations are powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs and deliver powerful graphics and real-time rendering that let people collaborate and work from anywhere they need to.”

The ThinkPad P1, P15 and P17 will all be available from mid-July, while the new ThinkVision P34w-20 monitor and ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock will be available from mid-August.