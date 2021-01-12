Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode

Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.

Amongst the new product lineup is the IdeaPad 5G laptop, the family-friendly Lenovo Tab P11 tablet, and the Amazon Alexa Show Mode debuting on select Lenovo PCs.

In addition, Lenovo unveiled the Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC, LAVIE devices from NECPC, and new Lenovo monitors.

"Digital transformation is now more personal than ever during the new normal – renewing our collective desire for levity and to get more things done from home," Lenovo says.

"Although our everyday lives have changed, we can still watch the latest movies, applaud our kids’ teachers or cheer on coworkers via connected technologies from home. Smarter Lenovo consumer products and software can help you to adapt and stay connected in an ever-changing world," it says.

"Seeing what’s possible with technology that’s stylish, always ready and always adapting to people’s evolving needs to learn, relax and work better from home, inspires us to create smarter experiences for all," the company adds.

"At CES this year, we announced several standout IdeaPad laptops including one with 5G1, a tablet with brilliant 2K display and several productivity accessories—plus rolling out the latest software updates to Lenovo Vantage to help you personalise your computing experience even further.

"We’re also offering more ways to stay connected – whether it’s to your smart home, your calendar, or friends and family with the new visual, voice-forward, Alexa experience in full screen.

"Lenovo is the first to introduce Show Mode created especially for PCs. Stay connected with Show Mode and make your Lenovo PC part of your ambient home."

The IdeaPad 5G

With family members sharing home Wi-Fi networks at peak hours, it’s more important than ever to have a reliable 4G/LTE and 5G cellular connection to enable lightning-fast speeds.

Offering up to 20 hours of battery life of continuous video playback, users will stay entertained on this 14-inch clamshell laptop with available lightning-fast 5G1 speeds (supports sub-6 GHz), reliable 4G LTE4, plus strong Wi-Fi 55 connectivity. The device makes it easier for multitaskers to stay connected at home or on the go by combining what users love about their smartphone, (it even has a SIM card holder) like instant on responsive performance, with the efficiency of a thin and light fan-less laptop with Windows 10. Where 5G is unavailable, users will enjoy more security and dependability via 4G LTE connectivity, which comes default on the new IdeaPad 5G laptop.4

The performance and efficiency of the IdeaPad 5G is enabled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and utilises Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for connectivity. This innovative 5G-connected laptop empowers users to download movies, make calls and send emails from virtually anywhere at speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider.

The device has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display that is 300 nits bright for a rich picture with 100 percent sRGB quality colour gamut. Also available is the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 4G/LTE model4 powered by the Snapdragon 8c compute platform. With the IdeaPad 5G and the IdeaPad 4G/LTE, you’ll also get up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.7

New Show Mode for PC from Alexa

Lenovo brings users Show Mode for PC with features from Alexa to help stay connected at home. With this new feature, Show Mode transforms a Lenovo PC into a hands-free, full-screen Alexa experience. It turns a PC into an Echo Show-like display so that users can now see and enjoy talking to Alexa.

As powerful as a mouse click or keystroke, Alexa for PC lets you get more done with your PC with just your voice. Ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, favourite apps, and local radio and glance at song titles and album art from across the room or up close; PC mics with far-field technology help Alexa to hear voice commands clearly even while music is playing.

Users can also set reminders and control the smart home while multitasking on a laptop. Students learning remotely can ask Alexa questions to help them with their homework. Or, simply view rotating interesting updates and content such as the weather forecast for the week, things to try with Alexa, recommendations for music to listen to, and more.

Expected to start in Q2 2021, Lenovo users across a wide portfolio of PCs, including select Yoga and IdeaPad laptops to start, will gain access to the features enabled by the Show Mode for PC experience.

IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro

Introducing Lenovo’s most powerful IdeaPad laptops yet, the IdeaPad 5i Pro9 and IdeaPad 5 Pro. It’s the new reliable laptop series that oozes style and performance in a range of configuration options. Choose entertainment specs, display size (14-inch and 16-inch), and an all-metal chassis exterior in either Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro with AMD CPU in Storm Grey

For the first time on a Lenovo IdeaPad laptop, the display is offered with wider 16:10 aspect ratio to better accommodate for multitasking. With less bezel on all sides for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and colourful 100 percent sRGB quality, the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro deliver better learning and entertainment experiences, thanks to more stable Wi-Fi 65 connectivity. Display is certified safer by TV Rheinland11 for having Eye Care technology to reduce blue light to help protect eyesight while working.

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro with Intel CPU in Cloud Grey

Portable and weighing just 1.45kg for the 14-inch size and 2kg for the larger 16-inch, and with smarter features like an IR camera with Windows Hello to help keep users better protected while logging in hands-free. Plus, the IR camera’s time-of-flight (ToF) sensors provide everyday efficiencies via attention-sensing software from Glance by Mirametrix, like pausing video when users walk away.



On the Intel-based Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro, users can expect:

The performance of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Up to NVIDIA MX450 graphics to accelerate your laptop for work and play

Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

Or, go big with up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

Get up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage7 on either size

The 14-inch laptop offers a 56.5WHr battery and Rapid Charge Boost13

With 75WHr battery capacity on the 16-inch with support for Rapid Charge Express8

The 16-inch model also offers single cable Thunderbolt 4 technology

On the 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

Up to NVIDIA MX450 GPU

Up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

Offers 56.5WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Boost13



On the 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

Enjoy several graphics options, including up to the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs (coming soon)

Up to 32GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage7

Up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with high 120Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

Offers 75WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Express8



ANZ Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G local pricing and availability to be confirmed.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop with up to latest AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobile Processors and up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs will be available in Australia and New Zealand from June 2021, local pricing to be confirmed. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro will be available in Australia and New Zealand from May 2021, local pricing to be confirmed.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro laptop will be available in Australia and New Zealand from June 2021, local pricing to be confirmed. The 14-inch model will be available in Australia and New Zealand from May 2021, local pricing to be confirmed.

The Lenovo Tab P11 will be available in Australia from May 2021, at AUD $549, and available in New Zealand from May 2021, local pricing to be confirmed.



