Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range

21 Aug 2020
Sara Barker
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.

The Yoga Slim 7i is a 13” notebook designed for those with a soft spot for great displays. It will house next-gen Intel Core processors and integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture. Get up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage and a display with a 91% screen ratio, and Dolby Vision. It also features a glass panel, and IR camera. It will be available in Light Silver or Iron Grey hue - the latter comes with colour-matched keyboard.

Pricing:

  • AU: The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i will start at AU$1699 and is expected to be available starting December 2020 
  • NZ: Pricing will start at NZ$2999 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro is designed for ‘mobile multitaskers’. It includes a 2.8K wide viewing angle display, a tall aspect ratio (16:10), and next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon), up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory, and 18 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge Boost capability.

It includes features from Alexa, Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos audio, top speeds afforded by Intel Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Users can choose either next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture, or up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs. 

Pricing:

  • AU: The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at AU$1699 and is expected to be available starting December 2020. Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon).  
  • AU: The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at $AU2699 and is available to purchase now. 
  • NZ: Pricing not available for either model.

The Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, available in 15.6 inch or 14-inch models. It is available with a Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touchscreen display. Equipped with Dolby Vision and Alexa, it also includes two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB DDR4 memory with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage, both laptops come in a choice of Slate Grey and Dark Moss with a colour-matched, backlit keyboard.  The 15.6” model includes numeric keypad.

Featuring up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and Intel integrated graphics for bold performance, better productivity, and a longer battery life with enhanced Rapid Charge Express for up to 13 hours of battery life on the 15.6-inch model, and up to 16 hours of battery life on the 14-inch model.

The optional active pen is ideal for things like photo editing, sketching or quick notetaking.

Pricing:

  • AU:The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at AU$1799 and is expected to be available starting December 2020.
  • AU: The 15.6-inch model will start at AU$1999 and is expected to be available starting December 2020.
  • NZ: The 14-inch model will start at NZ$2499 and is expected to be available starting October 2020. 
  • NZ: The 15.6-inch model will start at NZ$2999 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

The Yoga 6 will ship with an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor with built-in AMD Radeon graphics, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a Full HD touchscreen display. Front-facing stereo speakers include Dolby Atmos provide the audio and entertainment, while its flexible 360-degree hinge allows users to easily flip modes. Like the other models, the notebook includes Alexa. It will be offered with up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage, and an optional digital pen.

  • Pricing and availability not yet available.

Other releases and peripherals include the IdeaCentre Mini 5i desktop PC, Yoga Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Headphones, and Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter.

The Yoga Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Headphones in new Shadow Black hue will start at AU$309 and is expected to be available to purchase now.  These will not be available in New Zealand.

The Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter in new Shadow Black hue will start at AU$119 and is available to purchase now. This will not be available in New Zealand.

Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services is only available in North America. A phased expansion of the program to the rest of the world is expected to continue through 2021.

The IdeaCentre Mini 5i compact desktop pricing and availability not yet available.

