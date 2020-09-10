f5-nz logo
Story image

LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life

10 Sep 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

LG Electronics is collaborating with partners and industry innovators with the ultimate aim of developing unique smartphone designs.

The company’s Explorer Project was launched with a 30-second invitation video hinting at the first smartphone under this new lineup.

The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company.

According to the statement, LG created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and to deliver 'curiosity' and 'excitement' in the mobile sector.

LG states the initiative aims to explore new designs to reshape and expand the current user experience, with assistance from trusted platform partners.

The Explorer Project also marks a new direction in the alignment strategy of LG smartphones. It will focus on new usability with innovative designs, while the new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of competitive devices that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET.

LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop these new features, and states the overall focus is to elevate the mobile viewing experience on Explorer Project devices.

Qualcomm Technologies is contributing its processing technology and knowhow to drive the performance of LG’s differentiated lineup, LG states.

Rave gives users, regardless of their location, the ability to communicate and stream content together while Ficto, which pioneered revenue sharing for mobile content, aligned the global launch of its streaming service with the Explorer Project.

Tubi, the largest ad-supported free streaming service is also an early partner of the Explorer Project. South Korean search leader NAVER, which worked in close partnership with LG on the LG Dual Screen, is developing a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for Explorer Project devices.

LG Electronics president Morris Lee says, “LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space.

“LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”

Details of the Explorer Project will officially be announced later this month and will be live streamed on the LG Mobile YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The LG Mobile Communications Company is a significant player in the mobile industry and offers a variety of products and solutions. This includes high performance cameras, advanced audio, superior displays and intuitive interfaces to the smartphone industry.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Story image
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Story image
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Story image
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mess Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Story image
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Story image
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
The audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Story image
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Story image
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Story image
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
2K cements its PGA Tour golf licencing deal and adds PGA Tour Golf 2K21 to the 2K line-up of sports sims.More
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
More stories