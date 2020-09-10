LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life

LG Electronics is collaborating with partners and industry innovators with the ultimate aim of developing unique smartphone designs.

The company’s Explorer Project was launched with a 30-second invitation video hinting at the first smartphone under this new lineup.

The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company.

According to the statement, LG created the Explorer Project in response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and to deliver 'curiosity' and 'excitement' in the mobile sector.

LG states the initiative aims to explore new designs to reshape and expand the current user experience, with assistance from trusted platform partners.

The Explorer Project also marks a new direction in the alignment strategy of LG smartphones. It will focus on new usability with innovative designs, while the new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of competitive devices that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET.

LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop these new features, and states the overall focus is to elevate the mobile viewing experience on Explorer Project devices.

Qualcomm Technologies is contributing its processing technology and knowhow to drive the performance of LG’s differentiated lineup, LG states.

Rave gives users, regardless of their location, the ability to communicate and stream content together while Ficto, which pioneered revenue sharing for mobile content, aligned the global launch of its streaming service with the Explorer Project.

Tubi, the largest ad-supported free streaming service is also an early partner of the Explorer Project. South Korean search leader NAVER, which worked in close partnership with LG on the LG Dual Screen, is developing a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for Explorer Project devices.

LG Electronics president Morris Lee says, “LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space.

“LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”

Details of the Explorer Project will officially be announced later this month and will be live streamed on the LG Mobile YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The LG Mobile Communications Company is a significant player in the mobile industry and offers a variety of products and solutions. This includes high performance cameras, advanced audio, superior displays and intuitive interfaces to the smartphone industry.