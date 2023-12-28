LG unveils advanced smart home AI agent for Zero Labour Home

LG Electronics has announced plans to showcase its advanced smart home Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent at the forthcoming CES 2024 event. The intelligent home manager, which integrates state-of-the-art robotic, AI and multi-modal technologies, marks a significant step towards the company's envisioning of a "Zero Labor Home".

Equipped with a camera, speaker, and various sensors, the AI agent has the capability to independently navigate around the home, thanks to its revolutionary two-legged wheel design. Using advanced speech interaction technologies, not only can the device communicate with users and understand context and intentions, but it is also able to express emotions through its articulated leg joints.

In addition to serving as a mobile smart home hub, the AI agent has the ability to operate smart home appliances and IoT devices. This functionality is a result of LG's recent partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., which provides the AI agent with potent on-device AI capabilities, such as face and user recognition, via the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform. The smart home AI agent gathers real-time environmental data and conducts ongoing analysis to continuously improve its service over time. The AI agent can also serve as a pet monitor and provide home security, enabling users to supervise their pets remotely and receive alerts about unexpected events or movements.

The AI device is versatile and scalable, with the capacity to autonomously patrol the home in the absence of occupants. It can move room to room and provide smartphone notifications if it happens upon an open window or an activated light. Furthermore, it can save energy by syncing with smart outlets and deactivating unused devices.

Remarkably, upon the user's return, the AI device greets them at the entrance, assesses their mood via analysis of their voice and facial expressions and selects music or other content to complement their emotional state. It can also assist with daily routines, such as providing transportation specifics, weather updates, personal schedules, and medication reminders.

Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, commented on the company's groundbreaking innovation saying, "Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores." He further cemented LG's commitment to creating a smarter home life asserting prominently, "A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home."

The smart home AI agent will be on full display, amongst other innovative smart life solutions, at LG's booth at CES 2024, taking place from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.