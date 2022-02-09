FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Video conference
Logitech
Workplace
Remote Working
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Hybrid workforce

Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Today

The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.

Logitech has launched the new software to help make work meetings more equitable for all participants. The system uses two cameras to create a close-up view of the individual speaker and a view of the entire meeting room during video calls, creating an 'in room' presence.

The software is one of Logitech's first upgrades to its products, as working from home becomes business-as-usual. Rally Bar and Mini's AI-powered software uses a unique dual-camera system to create more inclusive meetings. 

Using auto-framing technology, RightSight 2 allows far-end participants to follow the active speaker while also getting situational context from the group, such as one person gesturing to another or writing on a whiteboard.

"Remote participants can often feel like second-class citizens when they're on video calls with in-office colleagues," says Logitech general manager and vice president, Video Collaboration, Scott Wharton.

"They miss important in-room interactions or may struggle to keep up with the meeting flow. RightSight 2 is the equaliser for remote participants, so they can collaborate with their conference room counterparts on an equal footing regardless of their location."

The active speaker is framed using the main camera that pans and zooms smoothly as the speaker changes, while the wide-angle AI Viewfinder frames the room, ensuring remote participants can see and hear all meeting exchanges. IT admins can toggle between Speaker View and Group View (RightSights original auto-framing) to best suit their teams.

"As the workforce adapts to a long-term hybrid environment, Logitech continues to advance its software intelligence to deliver the immersive, inclusive experiences that remote participants would have if they were physically in the room," says Wharton. "RightSight 2 is Logitech's latest innovation in an ongoing goal to make meetings more equitable now and in the future."

RightSight 2s Speaker View is compatible with all of Logitechs major cloud video conferencing partners, so IT teams know that their Logitech video collaboration ecosystem should adapt to the evolving needs of their hybrid workplace.

The feature will work as picture-in-picture mode with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows and seamlessly integrates into Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology, showing each speaker and room streams in separate, individual tiles.

Pricing and availability

RightSight 2s Speaker View is now available globally for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5 for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Users can update their video bars in Sync device management software or partner platforms like Zoom Device Management and Teams Admin Centre.

Related stories
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'
Zoom's Sydney office pilots 'employee-led' approach to the future of work
Analysis: AI the way of the future for modern contact centres
New predictions by Brainly say AI and interactive learning still vital in classrooms of 2022
Trends that will shape workspace layouts in 2022
Top stories
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage
A major console-maker has for the first time released a Kiwi-made virtual reality (VR) game.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro blocks 94 billion threats in 2021
Detections increased 42% as malicious actors stepped up their attacks.
Story image
Apple
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.
Story image
Remote Working
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
“Organisations across Australia and New Zealand continue to make great progress in maturing and evolving their employee experience to address their team’s evolving needs."
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa
Should Kiwis practice better smartphone security, and are they one swipe or tap away from a colossal data breach?
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner
Gartner predicts hyperscalers’ carbon emissions will drive cloud purchase decisions by 2025.
Story image
Data Protection
Kiwi exporters finding 'She'll be Right' doesn't fly in Europe
Cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson says international customers are demanding more rigorous cybersecurity from NZ firms.
Story image
Open Source
The Sandbox and Brinc announce $50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups
The Sandbox has committed US$50M to Brinc for The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program, targeting 100 startups to enhance the open metaverse.
Story image
Training
Phishing emails in Q421 focused on everyday tasks - research
Phishing emails in the last quarter of 2021 were primarily focused on users' everyday tasks, new research has found.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.
Story image
Augmented Reality
Pinterest widens reach in e-commerce sector with AR implementation
In a sign of things to come, Pinterest is widening its reach within the e-commerce sector by introducing new tools utilising augmented reality.
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers
"While the wearables sector has witnessed strong growth so, too, has mobile accessories, where demand for wireless headsets has risen dramatically in the past year."
Story image
The Ministry of Women
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine (The Ministry of Women) is now the latest government agency to implement e-invoicing, making it easier for those in need to get support.
Story image
Apple
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Tablets and Smartphone sales saw a decline in Q4 of the last financial year, however they also saw an overall yearly increase.
Story image
GDP
GDP rise set for NZ, but OECD recommends digital transformation to drive growth
They say that digital apprenticeships should be developed to help drive forward this technological transformation, and particular assistance be provided for those pursuing digital careers.
Story image
Malware
ESET discovers DazzleSpy, a new macOS spying malware
The vulnerability could also have been exploited on iOS, even on devices such as the iPhone XS and newer.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss
The tech sector says it has what it takes to woo international investors, who have come courting.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. 
Story image
Data analytics
Tech salaries on the rise while demand for data analytics, Python and cybersecurity skills remain high
Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, while the ability to work from home is a non-negotiable for most.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft shares vague details about Windows 11 rollout so far
People are accepting upgrades Windows 11 faster than they did for Windows 10 - but won't say exactly how many PCs are actually running it.
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?
Story image
Ridesharing
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data
Data has revealed the most data-hungry rideshare apps on the market, along with other surprising results around their safety and reliability.
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe
Global Compare Group has announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe.
Story image
MoErgos
Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market
Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.
Story image
Gaming
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online
This year’s story for Zenimax Online’s epic massively multiplayer online game, The Elder Scrolls Online, takes players to the new never before seen region, High Isle.
Story image
Drones
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Fancy getting your pizza delivered by drone? That might soon become a reality with Domino's signing a new deal with drone company SkyDrop.
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range
Alienware says the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.
Story image
Skillsoft
'Competency is the new currency': Skillsoft survey reveals most popular digital learning topics
"Competency is the new currency, and by creating cultures of learning and development where every team member has access to tools, employees and businesses alike can achieve their full potential.”
Story image
Digital Marketing
It’s time for digital marketers to dip their toes in Web 3.0
Web 3.0 is about to explode the internet as we know it, and digital marketers need to keep pace.