Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2

The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.

Logitech has launched the new software to help make work meetings more equitable for all participants. The system uses two cameras to create a close-up view of the individual speaker and a view of the entire meeting room during video calls, creating an 'in room' presence.

The software is one of Logitech's first upgrades to its products, as working from home becomes business-as-usual. Rally Bar and Mini's AI-powered software uses a unique dual-camera system to create more inclusive meetings.

Using auto-framing technology, RightSight 2 allows far-end participants to follow the active speaker while also getting situational context from the group, such as one person gesturing to another or writing on a whiteboard.

"Remote participants can often feel like second-class citizens when they're on video calls with in-office colleagues," says Logitech general manager and vice president, Video Collaboration, Scott Wharton.

"They miss important in-room interactions or may struggle to keep up with the meeting flow. RightSight 2 is the equaliser for remote participants, so they can collaborate with their conference room counterparts on an equal footing regardless of their location."

The active speaker is framed using the main camera that pans and zooms smoothly as the speaker changes, while the wide-angle AI Viewfinder frames the room, ensuring remote participants can see and hear all meeting exchanges. IT admins can toggle between Speaker View and Group View (RightSights original auto-framing) to best suit their teams.

"As the workforce adapts to a long-term hybrid environment, Logitech continues to advance its software intelligence to deliver the immersive, inclusive experiences that remote participants would have if they were physically in the room," says Wharton. "RightSight 2 is Logitech's latest innovation in an ongoing goal to make meetings more equitable now and in the future."

RightSight 2s Speaker View is compatible with all of Logitechs major cloud video conferencing partners, so IT teams know that their Logitech video collaboration ecosystem should adapt to the evolving needs of their hybrid workplace.

The feature will work as picture-in-picture mode with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows and seamlessly integrates into Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology, showing each speaker and room streams in separate, individual tiles.

Pricing and availability

RightSight 2s Speaker View is now available globally for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5 for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Users can update their video bars in Sync device management software or partner platforms like Zoom Device Management and Teams Admin Centre.