Logitech releases new mouse with ergonomic and sustainable focus

Logitech has announced the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse and the Signature M650 for Business Wireless Mouse, both with new ergonomic features and capabilities.

With two different sizes and a left-handed option, the company says the new device will offer better, more personalised experiences for a wider range of customers.

They say features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design will allow faster, more comfortable working operations.

There will also be the ability to customise the side buttons to favourite shortcuts with Logitech Options+. The wireless connection is also strong, and the mouse battery will last up to two years, giving users more security and peace of mind.

SilentTouch technology will also allow for quieter mouse clicks, with a 90% click noise reduction compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse. Logitech says this is ideal when clicking during a video call, reducing noises that often disrupt the calls.

Logitech vice president of the mainstream business for creativity and productivity Art O Gnimh says there is a significant need and demand for new mouse technology.

"There are more than a billion knowledge workers in the world, and around half of them don't use a mouse or have an entry level or corded mouse with limited functions," he says.

"The Signature M650 offers a true Logitech signature experience with simple productivity functions that make working all day easier and faster."

The Signature M650 is available in off-white, graphite and rose and works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, ipadOS and Android operating systems. The devices can connect in an instant via Bluetooth(R Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver.

Sustainability is a significant focus of new projects, says Logitech. Products are designed to deliver better experiences and minimise environmental footprints, with a portion of the Signature M650s plastic parts being made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic - 64% for the graphite, 26% for off white and 26% for rose.

Logitech has initiated a PCR program that aims to illustrate the company's commitment to designing for sustainability and ensuring that plastics in end-of-life consumer electronics are recycled. As part of the ongoing initiatives, the company says half of the mice and keyboards in their largest portfolio include some level of PCR plastic, and that new product introductions will use PCR plastic wherever possible.

The Signature M650 mouse is available from May 2022 at MightyApe, PB Tech and JB Hi-Fi. The suggested retail price for the Signature M650 is NZD$59.90.