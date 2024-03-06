Logitech's MX Brio webcam to redefine creative digital collaboration

Logitech is set to launch its most advanced webcam yet, the MX Brio, designed with the specific needs of creative professionals and developers in mind. The MX Brio is joining the industry-leading Master Series ecosystem, meeting a growing demand for high-end user experiences with its Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced Artificial Intelligence enhancements. These features are designed to deliver formidable performance, streaming experiences and elevated quality collaboration.

End users and enterprises will find a significant leap in performance and quality with the MX Brio. From enhancing virtual presences to efficiently sharing ideas, the webcam's Ultra HD 4K invigorates the creative capabilities of professionals and developers alike.

MX users operate in diverse environments and require a webcam that offers excellent video and sound quality. In light of this, Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said, "MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customisation and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way."

Illustrating continuous innovation, the MX Brio boasts a distinctive webcam sensor and Ultra HD 4K resolution that delivers 70% larger pixels than its predecessor, the Brio 4K. This feature ensures an ultra-sharp image quality. Its AI-enhanced image quality escalates auto light correction capabilities with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image and video with two times better face visibility and finer image details in challenging lighting conditions.

Logitech's MX Brio exhibits advanced customisation options, allowing users to manually adjust exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view, and more. Functionalities like the Show Mode will enable users to share sketches or other physical objects on their desks by a simple webcam tilt. Two integrated beamforming microphones help minimise background noise, ensuring users are heard clearly. An added privacy shutter tops off these user-centric design considerations.

In alignment with Logitech's commitment to sustainability, the MX Brio has been designed to improve people's lives with environmental and social impact at the forefront of every design decision. The webcam is certified carbon neutral, similar to the rest of Logitech's product range. The packaging is composed of paper sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. The plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, aiding in the repurposing of end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics.

The MX Brio will come in Graphite and Pale Grey colour options and will be available from 1 April 2024, retailing for $359.95 NZD from major participating retailers or directly from Logitech.

Providing Ultra HD 4K quality, AI image enhancement, customisation options, noise reduction microphones, and a built-in webcam cover for privacy, the MX Brio is a noteworthy addition to Logitech's innovative line of products that continue to drive the tech industry's evolution.