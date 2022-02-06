Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February

Non-fungible tokens have become mainstream. One of the most well known has been Party Bears, whose value has increased massively and currently trade on OpenSea for around 2 Ethereum or higher.

Some see NFT's as fine art in a digital format, while some see them as the clothes that we will inevitably be wearing in the coming Metaverse.

A new NFT project with some big-name backers is launching next week, with the minting process occurring the following week.

The company is focused on your lost sock collection. They say that your lost socks from the real world are found in the Metaverse.

What this means in layman's terms is that the company is creating (minting) 5,000 limited edition hand-drawn characters, all with unique looks. The looks are made unique with over 150+ possible traits, including backgrounds, sock hands, eyewear, accessories and much more.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but recent similar NFT's have been minting at between 0.1 and 0.3 Ethereum.

Once sold out, their first order of business is to make a $15,000 donation to their selected children's charities (Shoesthatfit & Kidscan).

"We believe all children deserve a pair of socks, shoes, and opportunity in the world. We call this our Sock 4 Sock initiative, and we look forward to growing our impact with future donations from our IRL product sales and any future mints." said the Lost Socks team.

Both left and right socks are being minted, with the left being rarer and known as 'enlightened' socks. Out of the limited-run, one in five will be left socks.

"The Lefties are a humble, accepting, and patient tribe of Lost Socks blessed by the Laundry God and offered sanctuary in Sock World. The Laundry God smiled upon the Lefties and through the Great Darning, they were granted Enlightened Socks status. These socks are rare and hold more power in the Sock World."

Phase two is to launch SockWorld, which is being created in The Sandbox metaverse. Each of the Lost Socks minted will generate $THREAD tokens, which in turn will enable you to mint VX NFT's so you can move your Lost Sock NFT into SockWorld.

"We've partnered with a world leading metaverse agency that has developed some of the biggest brands on The Sandbox over the past year. We will share the metaverse builders with you all soon. We can't wait to launch Sock World with you all."

There are even hints that the company might launch their own sock brand IRL (in real life).

More information about the Lost Socks NFTs can be found on their website here.