Lumen launches its first edge computing solution in APAC

Lumen Technologies (Lumen), a provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, has launched its Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. The move marks the company’s continued investment in its edge infrastructure and suite of services for the region, supporting enterprise innovations and data-intensive applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Lumen Edge Bare Metal offers dedicated, pay-as-you-go server hardware hosted in distributed locations connected to the Lumen global fibre network.

It delivers exceptional application performance from running on edge nodes designed for five milliseconds or less latency over the Lumen fibre network and enhanced security and connectivity designed to isolate and protect data.

With the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform, customers can focus on developing applications rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

The service will leverage edge locations in Japan and Singapore and Lumen's highly connected network in APAC.

“We are excited to bring our edge computing solutions to the fast-growing APAC market. So much here is leading-edge. The region has a strong presence of enterprise customers using blockchain technologies to drive innovation. APAC customers across key industries such as retail, manufacturing and financial services can now deploy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the edge. Our Lumen services deliver efficient and reliable operations that can keep this momentum going,” says Francis Thangasamy, Managing Director, Lumen Technologies APAC.

The Lumen Edge Bare Metal service's first deployment in APAC took place in Singapore and Japan for a global blockchain nonprofit organisation.

Using Lumen's service, the global blockchain nonprofit can provide high-speed edge computing infrastructure for node operations and developers on its network, supporting its global community of blockchain validators and application programming interface providers and developers.

Other existing solutions within the portfolio in the region include Lumen Edge Private Cloud, which provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private cloud computing connected to the Lumen global fibre network.

The Lumen network is one of the world's largest, most deeply connected networks, spanning 643,000 global route kilometres of fibre, including subsea cable networks.

The Lumen Edge Computing platform is an edge-first architecture on one of the world's largest, most deeply peered networks. A fully integrated stack of computing, cloud, storage, networking, CDN, security and orchestration that makes it easy to scale up resources to the capacity, bandwidth, latency, processing power and a number of locations.

Notably, edge computing is a new way to deliver data and applications closer to where the data is generated. It’s like bringing millions of smaller cloud environments closer to the billions of devices that make up the IoT.

Unlike cloud computing, which consolidates data processing in large, centralised data centres that may be hundreds of miles from where data is collected, edge computing allows enterprises to place computing and storage where interactions between people and devices occur. This enables companies to deliver more satisfying end-user experiences, support latency-sensitive use cases and innovate faster with technologies such as AI and machine learning.