Story image
Apple
Apple Macbook
Tablets & laptops
Computers

M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple's most powerful chips ever

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Apple has unveiled the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the next breakthrough chips for the Mac. 

Scaling up M1's architecture, M1 Pro offers a performance with industry-leading power efficiency, while M1 Max takes these capabilities to new heights. 

The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70% faster CPU performance than M1. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

M1 Pro and M1 Max introduce a system-on-a-chip architecture to pro systems for the first time. The chips feature fast unified memory, industry-leading performance per watt and power efficiency, along with increased memory bandwidth and capacity. 

M1 Pro offers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth with support for up to 32GB of unified memory. M1 Max delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth 2x that of M1 Pro and nearly 6x that of M1 and support for up to 64GB of unified memory. 

The architecture of M1 Pro and M1 Max means they deliver the same level of performance whether MacBook Pro is plugged in or using the battery. M1 Pro and M1 Max also feature enhanced media engines with dedicated ProRes accelerators specifically for pro video processing. M1 Pro and M1 Max are the most powerful chips Apple has ever built.

"M1 has transformed our most popular systems with incredible performance, custom technologies and industry-leading power efficiency. No-one has ever applied a system-on-a-chip design to a pro system until today with M1 Pro and M1 Max," says Johny Srouji, Apple senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. 

"With massive gains in CPU and GPU performance, up to six times the memory bandwidth, a new media engine with ProRes accelerators and other advanced technologies, M1 Pro and M1 Max take Apple silicon even further, and are unlike anything else in a pro notebook," he says.

M1 Pro
Utilising 5-nanometre-process technology, M1 Pro packs in 33.7 billion transistors, more than 2x the amount in M1. A new 10-core CPU, including eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, is up to 70% faster than M1. Compared with the latest 8-core PC laptop chip, M1 Pro delivers up to 1.7x more CPU performance at the same power level and achieves the PC chip's peak performance using up to 70% less power. 

M1 Pro has an up to 16-core GPU that is up to 2x faster than M1 and up to 7x faster than the integrated graphics on the latest 8-core PC laptop chip.Compared to a powerful discrete GPU for PC notebooks, M1 Pro delivers more performance while using up to 70% power. M1 Pro can be configured with up to 32GB of fast unified memory, with up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth.

M1 Max
M1 Max features the same 10-core CPU as M1 Pro and adds a 32-core GPU for up to 4x faster graphics performance than M1. With 57 billion transistors 70% more than M1 Pro and 3.5x more than M1, M1 Max is the largest chip Apple has ever built. 

In addition, the GPU delivers performance comparable to a high-end GPU in a compact pro PC laptop while consuming up to 40% less power, and performance similar to that of the highest-end GPU in the largest PC laptops while using up to 100 watts less power. This means less heat is generated, fans run quietly and less often, and battery life is improved. M1 Max transforms graphics-intensive workflows, including up to 13x faster complex timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro compared to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro.

M1 Max also offers a higher-bandwidth on-chip fabric, and doubles the memory interface compared with M1 Pro for up to 400GB/s, or nearly 6x the memory bandwidth of M1. This allows M1 Max to be configured with up to 64GB of fast unified memory. 

Related stories
Apple ditches Touch Bar for physical keys on new MacBook Pro>>
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music>>
Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops >>
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution
Trend Micro and Fujitsu have agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures.>>
Story image
Scams
Crypto romance scam targeting iPhone users raking in millions
"Attackers are making millions of dollars with this scam," according to Sophos.>>
Story image
Malware
Trickbot remains top malware impacting NZ - report
CPR observed a concerning increase of various malware impacting New Zealanders, with 16 additional malware families tied at tenth place for the month.>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report
“As the economy continues to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19, organisations are facing a very different, and extremely competitive, job market.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display
At around $630 to $674 at various resellers, it will be a go-to for many creative types, from the amateur to the professional. >>
Story image
Apple
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music
Today’s Apple announcements may bring music to Apple fans’ ears, with audio taking a huge focus in this month’s product announcements. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills
The Kordia Cyber Academy will award scholarships to 12 participants, who will detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents every day during the course.>>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits
VIRTIO is an open standard that defines the interface between Android Automotive OS and the underlying hypervisor.>>
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue
Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. >>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data
The majority of New Zealanders are concerned about data privacy, with 53% stating companies are requesting too much personal information.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model
The risks of cyber attacks on businesses are in the spotlight as companies around the world begin to return to the office. >>
Story image
Education
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.>>
Story image
Small Businesses / SMB
40,000 NZ small businesses reap rewards of Digital Boost programme
The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s Digital Boost programme has now attracted more than 40,000 New Zealand businesses.>>
Story image
Ransomware
What Google learned from analysing 80 million ransomware samples
"The stakes are becoming higher," says Google in its Ransomware Activity Report.>>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report >>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Story image
E-waste
International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth>>
Story image
Dell
Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops >>
Story image
Ransomware
New sniper-like Python ransomware uncovered>>
Story image
Twitter
Twitter trials new advertising system in tweet conversations>>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa>>
Story image
Hacking
Hacking humans: Social engineering exploits business vulnerabilities>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report>>
Story image
Review
Game review: FIFA 22>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla>>
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+>>
Story image
Review
Game review: In Sound Mind>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand>>
More stories