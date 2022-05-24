MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity

Want to elevate your boardroom operations to the next level? Thanks to wireless screen sharing and seamless systems integration, MAXHUB's new range of Digital Signage will amplify productivity in every space.

The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective and aims to enhance efficiency under all conditions an enterprise may face.

This flexible, all-in-one conferencing solution also easily integrates with existing systems in any meeting venue, creating seamless communication and better overall working environments.

There are also endless opportunities for integration. Companies looking to enhance their operations can also optimise the impact of the product's bold display by bundling it with other MAXHUB UC products, creating a fully integrated system.

Businesses can combine the MAXHUB Digital Signage with the MAXHUB UC S10 Pro videobar to enjoy a superior audio-visual experience. They can also combine the solution with the MAXHUB BM21speakerphone and the MAXHUB UC P20 camera for clear communication, and pair it with a mobile stand for greater stability on the go.

MAXHUB are proven leaders in the communication, conferencing, and collaboration solution space. With countless products being used in workplaces across the globe, general manager Darren Lin says the company is constantly looking for ways to make it easier for enterprises to communicate.

"MAXHUB's global leadership in the unified communications solutions market is driven by our dedication to providing exceptional products that lower limitations for our customers," he says.

"The MAXHUB Digital Signage is another example of our commitment to creating high-performance, all-in-one solutions that offer more options to match more scenarios."

MAXHUB Digital Signage also contains a variety of advanced features that focus on simplicity, safety, and flexibility.

These include:

Remote configuration and management, powered by Bytello DMS to save on labour, equipment installation, and on-site maintenance costs.

High-quality safety standards, having been rigorously tested and certified for safe use worldwide.

MAXHUB Share, incorporated in the MAXHUB Digital Signage, allowing for wireless screen sharing across devices and operating systems.

Support of image latency of less than 90ms for quality verging on real-time streaming.

The new product is now available for purchase in regions across APAC, and MAXHUB is excited to continue sharing the latest and greatest in the conference tech space.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB have enhanced team creativity and productivity worldwide by providing advanced audio-visual technologies and one-stop solutions.

As an R&D-led organisation, they aim to develop a range of industry-leading solutions that help keep people seamlessly connected and make teamwork more efficient and effective.

They are an innovation-driven team that focuses on developing collaboration solutions that enable immersive communications.

To learn more about the MAXHUB Digital Signage, click here. For pricing and availability, email MAXHUB at sales@maxhub.com.

Website: https://www.maxhub.com/anz