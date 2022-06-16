Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers

Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.

The new offerings will include Unlimited Fibre, which is available at a competitive monthly rate and suitable for most households who have multiple connected devices and are online every day.

Also available is Unlimited Fibre Ultra, which generally offers higher upload and download speeds compared with Unlimited Fibre, and is good for larger households and heavy usage scenarios.

The company is also offering Ultimate WiFi routers, which are set to provide cohesive WiFi coverage to all corners of the home. These are available in packs of two or three, and there are options to suit all households. In addition, customers on an eligible fixed-term plan can receive an Ultimate WiFi two-pack of routers as part of their plan for no additional cost.

On top of the launch of Mercury Broadband, the company has also recently put in place the wonderful new home of rewards, which allows customers to earn points when they sign up for Mercury Rewards, pay their bills and complete Mercury App challenges. Points can be used to unlock Free Power Days and credits on bills, and customers also receive Anniversary Free Power Day bonuses.

Mercury chief marketing officer Julia Jack says the new package options will allow customers to access broadband solutions in a more efficient and effective way. Broadband support and service being bundled with energy plans will be in one easy-to-manage bill.

"Our customers tell us they're busier than ever and are looking for ways to make life easier. This is about providing multiple services in a single place, to free up their time for the things that matter in life," says Jack.

"This is just the beginning of Mercury Broadband - we're looking forward to adding more offers over time, which we know our customers will love."

Mercury operates in NZ and generates electricity from 100% renewable sources (hydro, geothermal and wind). They also sell utility services to customers through the retail brands' Mercury, Trustpower and GLOBUG.

The New Zealand Government (the Crown) currently holds a legislated 51% shareholding in the company.

BYO router options start at nothing for standard and fixed-term customers. An everyday router will be NZD$120 standard price, and an Ultimate WiFi two-pack will be $220. An Ultimate WiFi three-pack will be $299 for standard prices and $44 for an eligible fixed-term price.