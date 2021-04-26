FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Messaging app used to control and distribute malware

26 Apr 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.

CPR tracked over 130 cyber attacks that used ToxicEye malware, managed over Telegram in past three months.

Telegram has more than 500 million active users. CPR says the service is being used as a command and control system to distribute malware to organisations. 

Even when Telegram is not installed or being used on target machines, hackers can send malicious commands and operations remotely via the instant messaging app using a Telegram ‘bot’ embedded in the malware. 

Recipients of the malware are subjected to, file system control, where files and processes can be deleted/killed; data leaks, where data can be copied from the PC clipboard, or audio and video recorded via the PC’s microphone and camera; and file encryption - ransomware installation.
 
The warning from CPR comes after it tracked over 130 cyber-attacks within the past three months that used a remote access trojan (RAT) dubbed ‘ToxicEye’. A RAT is a type of malware that provides the attacker with full remote control over a PC. ToxicEye is managed by attackers over Telegram, communicating with the attacker’s server and exfiltrating data to it.

ToxicEye is initially spread via phishing emails containing a malicious .exe file. After a recipient opens the attachment, ToxicEye installs itself onto the victim’s PC, performing a range of exploits without the victim's knowledge.

CPR has outlined the infection chain of the attack:

The attacker first creates a Telegram account and a dedicated Telegram bot, a special remote account where users can interact by Telegram chat, or by adding them to Telegram groups, or by sending requests directly from the input field by typing the bot's Telegram username and a query.
The bot token is bundled with the chosen malware.
The malware is spread via mail spam campaigns as an email attachment. An example of a file name CPR found was 'paypal checker by saint.exe'
The victim opens the malicious attachment which connects to Telegram. Any victim infected with this malicious payload can be attacked via the Telegram bot, which connects the user’s device back to the attacker’s C&C via Telegram.
The attacker gains full hold on the victim and can run a range of malicious activities

CPR’s latest research unveils a growing trend in the popularity of Telegram-based malware aligned to the growing usage of the messaging service worldwide. Dozens of new types of Telegram-based malware have been found as ‘off-the-shelf’ weapons in hacking tool repositories on GitHub. 

The cybersecurity firm says cyber criminals find Telegram as an integral part of their attacks because of a number of operational benefits, such as:

  • Telegram goes unblocked. It is a legitimate, easy-to-use and stable service that isn't blocked by enterprise anti-virus engines, nor by network management tools
  • Retains anonymity. Attackers can remain anonymous as the registration process requires only a mobile number, which is easily procured
  • Easy exfiltration. The unique communications features of Telegram mean attackers can easily exfiltrate data from victims’ PCs, or transfer new malicious files to infected machines
  • From any location. Telegram also enables attackers to use their mobile devices to access infected computers from almost any location globally.

“We have discovered a growing trend where malware authors are using the Telegram platform as an out-of-the-box command & control system for malware distribution into organisations," says Idan Sharabi, R&D group manager at Check Point Software.

"This system allows the malware used to receive future commands and operations remotely, even if Telegram is not installed or used on the target PC," he says. 

"The malware that hackers used here is easily found on easily-accessible places like Github. We believe attackers are leveraging the fact that Telegram is used and allowed in almost all organisations, which enables the hackers’ actions to bypass security restrictions."

Sharabi says organisations and Telegram users need to be aware of malicious emails and should be more suspicious of emails that embed their username in the subject, or emails that include broken language. 

"Given that Telegram can be used to distribute malicious files, or as a command and control channel for remotely controlled malware, we fully expect that additional tools that exploit this platform will continue to be developed in the future," he explains.

Safety tips for dealing with ToxicEye, according to Check Point Research

  • Search for a file called C:\Users\ToxicEye\rat.exe – if this file exists on your PC, you have been infected and should immediately contact your helpdesk and erase this file from your system. 
  • Monitor the traffic generated from PCs in your organisation to a Telegram C&C - if such traffic is detected, and Telegram is not installed as an enterprise solution, this is a possible indicator of compromise
  • Beware of attachments containing usernames:  malicious emails often use your username in their subject line or in the file name of the attachment on it. These indicate suspicious emails:  delete such emails, and never open the attachment nor reply to the sender.
  • Look for undisclosed or unlisted recipient(s) – if the email recipient(s) has no names, or the names are unlisted or undisclosed – this is a good indication this email is malicious and / or a phishing email.
  • Always note the language in the email – Social engineering techniques are designed to take advantage of human nature. This includes the fact that people are more likely to make mistakes when they’re in a hurry and are inclined to follow the orders of people in positions of authority. Phishing attacks commonly use these techniques to convince their targets to ignore their potential suspicions about an email and click on a link or open an attachment.
  • Deploy an automated anti-phishing solution- Minimising the risk of phishing attacks to the organisation requires AI-based anti-phishing software capable of identifying and blocking phishing content across all of the organisation’s communication services (email, productivity applications, etc.) and platforms (employee workstations, mobile devices, etc.). This comprehensive coverage is necessary since phishing content can come over any medium, and employees may be more vulnerable to attacks when using mobile devices.

 
 

Related stories:
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
Exploits double 'every two to three hours' following Microsoft Exchange zero-days
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
Dig deeper:
Malware Instant Messaging Check Point
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Story image
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Story image
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Story image
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Apple TV gets 4K upgrade & features a new Siri remote
If you found yourself dreaming about the day your Apple TV could broadcast videos, TV shows, and movies in 4K, today Apple has made that dream a reality.More
Story image
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Apple jumps on the Bluetooth tracker bandwagon pioneered by Tile
Apple has entered the market for Bluetooth trackers, pioneered by companies like Tile - but as always, Apple puts its own spin on things.More
Story image
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Story image
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Story image
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
See all stories