Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams

Today

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced a deeper integration of its Workplace platform with Microsoft Teams.

Ujjwal Singh, Head of Workplace says there will be two new integrations that will help businesses who use both Workplace and Microsoft Teams to communicate more easily with their employees.

"We’re launching an integration between Workplace and Teams, which will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps," he says.

"This will make it even easier for employees to stay up to date with important information, and will open up more opportunities for company-wide feedback and engagement."

The collaboration will also be adding the ability to stream from Teams Meetings into Workplace groups. This will allow employees to watch live meetings and events on whichever app they are using, or catch up later by watching a recording on Workplace.

“One thing I learned from the pandemic is that companies don’t just rely on one tool to get their work done, so it is our responsibility as leaders in the space to make sure the tools they use integrate and interoperate with each other,” says Jeff Teper, CVP Product & Engineering, Microsoft Teams.

“We have a shared vision of offering our customers choice and flexibility, so it made sense for us to come together to help our mutual customers unlock collaboration and break down silos within their organisations.”

Customers including Vodafone, Flight Centre Travel Group and Lockton have been trialing the Workplace integration with Teams.

Nick Williams, head of digital workplace at Flight Centre Travel Group says, “Workplace enables our agents to connect with colleagues beyond their direct teams, breaking down silos across brands and business groups in ways we’ve never been able to before.

"The new Teams and Workplace integration will mark another important step in our goal of fostering community and collaboration across all of our employees.

"By creating a bridge between our company’s community hub (Workplace) and teamwork hub (Teams), employees will be able to access the most important information, whether they’re in an office or in the field, and feel connected at all times.”

This news deepens the relationship between Microsoft and Meta. Last year, Workplace jointly committed with Microsoft to bring together tools to help our mutual customers securely connect, collaborate and communicate.

Joint customers can already integrate Workplace with SharePoint, OneDrive, and the Office 365 suite. Workplace was named an Azure AD top 15 most used apps. We have also announced Microsoft Azure AD integrations for Work Accounts to help businesses better manage their Meta tools. And last month, we announced that Microsoft Teams would be available on Meta Portal in December, which allows office and home workers to have immersive video calling experiences using Teams.

Teams and Workplace customers can use these integrations for free, download the Workplace integration with Teams. Companies will be able to stream meetings and broadcasts from Teams into Workplace starting in early 2022.