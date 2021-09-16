Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work

Today

Microsoft and LinkedIn has announced new research and product innovations to help organisations adapt to hybrid work.

The new research digs deeper into two converging trends: The Hybrid Paradox and The Great Reshuffle, which are driving a once-in-a-generation shift to the way people work.

Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index features survey data from 180,000 Microsoft employees in more than 100 countries regarding hybrid work.

The index shows inclusion at Microsoft is at an all-time high, at 90%.

According to the report, 58% of employees who plan to spend the most and least time in the office plan to do so for the same reason: focused work.

Managers plan to spend a higher share of their time in-office than non-managerial employees, at 45% vs. 39%, the research shows.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn surveyed more than 500 C-level executives in the United States and the United Kingdom on how they’re thinking about work today and in the future.

According to the survey, 81% of leaders have already or are planning to offer employees greater flexibility, reflecting what employees want: 87% prefer to stay remote at least half of the time.

It showed 58% of leaders feel greater flexibility is good for people and the business, and 72% of executives believe that training is essential for people to build the skills needed to work effectively in the new hybrid and flexible work environments.



Product updates

Based on ongoing research, new product updates have been released across Microsoft Teams, Viva and LinkedIn:

Updates to Microsoft Teams solve for common hybrid pain points and help make hybrid meetings more inclusive and engaging.

New meeting RSVP and Working Hours features in Outlook make it easier to schedule hybrid meetings and coordinate flexible work hours.

The Viva Connections app in Teams, now in public preview, creates a central place for employees to connect and complete tasks without breaking the flow of work in Teams.

New search filters on LinkedIn make it easier to search for remote, hybrid and onsite roles.

Nearly 40 unlocked LinkedIn Learning courses make skilling for remote and hybrid jobs easier. LinkedIn is also launching its new skill-building platform, LinkedIn Learning Hub, to help employers identify and promote personalised content for their employees.



In other Microsoft news, Accenture New Zealand announced earlier this week the launch of a dedicated Microsoft practice in the country.

Head of technology for New Zealand, Nick Mulcahy, said Accenture's experience and track record of success as a global Microsoft partner offered a compelling match of global expertise and local knowledge for New Zealand businesses.

"This is a big development for us and indeed technology consulting services in New Zealand. Were well-positioned for fast-paced growth and success," he says.

