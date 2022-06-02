Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features

Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.

The company says the new model consists of a Surface signature premium design and features compacted into an ultra-portable format. They say it will be ideal for a range of living and business situations.

An ‘Instant On’ function and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button are also improved features on the new device. It also contains a 3:2, 12.4” PixelSenseTM touch display, an improved HD camera, and dual Studio Mics. Microsoft says this will help users enhance their video calls and recordings.

A first Intel-based secured-core PC from Surface provides innovation from chip to cloud, which the company says allows customers at home or work to enjoy new levels of security.

The new device weighs approximately 1.12 kilograms and is complemented by a large precision trackpad and a typing surface with extended key travel.

There is also the inclusion of a new 11th gen core i5 processor, and the device has longer-lasting battery life. In addition, a new colour and an improved HD camera with greater vibrancy help the model stand out, and contrast and brightness across different lighting conditions aim to maximise working conditions.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is available in a fresh Sage colour and will also be available in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum with a durable metal finish.

Sustainability is also a key factor that encompasses many new Microsoft builds. In addition to SSD, replaceable components now include the C-Cover (Keyset and Trackpad), AB Cover (Display) and battery3, and Surflink cable, helping to extend the use of the device.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences,” says Aman Sangar from Microsoft.

“We are now pleased to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to New Zealand. Whether you’re seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for the upcoming school year, Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure.”

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order at microsoft.com and local retailers for a retail price of NZD$1,299.

Retailers include PB Tech, Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. Additionally, customers pre-ordering through Microsoft Store receive the Microsoft Store Promise for Surface, including free 2-3 day shipping, a 60-day extended return window and access to on-demand training videos and workshops.