FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Microsoft NZ launches new Teams features

21 May 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Microsoft personal features on Teams is now available in New Zealand. 

The features are available on desktop, mobile and web versions of the popular communications tool. 

"From online calls that will make users feel in the same place as their loved ones to group chats that will make coordinating plans with their loved ones a breeze, these personal features in Teams are designed to bring users closer to call, chat, plan, and organise things big and small – together in one place," Microsoft says.

Robert Havranek, Microsoft 365 product marketing manager at Microsoft New Zealand, says, “Much of our lives are actually spent collaborating with people outside of work and getting things done is never as fun when we have to do it alone. 

"With physical distance separating some of us due to the pandemic, we want to help everyone rediscover the joy of togetherness," he says. 

"The personal features in Teams will provide users the ability to better connect, plan, coordinate, and share together online." 

The new features have been rolled out to all existing Microsoft Teams customers and are now available worldwide.

Immersive video meetings with family and friends now made possible

To combat meeting fatigue, Microsoft is making Together mode, a key feature of Teams, available for personal use.

With Together Mode, users can:

Turn any regular video call into a shared virtual environment to simulate being in the same space as their family and friends.

Choose from a variety of new virtual environments such as a family lounge, coffee shop, or even a summer resort to make calls more engaging, fun and connected, even when apart. These include using live emoji reactions and GIFs to spice up calls, and the ability to come back to a chat thread to catch up on a conversation even if the user misses a group call.

Share video call links in Teams with anyone – even if they are non-Teams users and invite up to 300 people. Calls can also be joined from any devices (PC, Mac, iOS and Android phones) or web browser.

Simplify planning and organising personal lives with Teams

Users no longer have to coordinate across multiple apps to manage everyone’s calendars and share documents. Teams simplifies this process with the ability to easily manage tasks both big and small without ever leaving their chats with the following features:

  • Bringing people together in a group chat simply by adding people using their email or phone number. Non-Teams users can also view and respond via SMS (text).
  • Convert a message from a group chat into a task to manage chores at home better.
  • Facilitate decision making through polling where anyone can take action based on the results, whether it’s adding a group event or assigning tasks.
  • Toggle between different group chats and save time with the dashboard view in every chat that also provides user access to all shared information.
  • Strike a healthy balance between personal and work life

"Finding the right balance between personal life and work is important, especially in this “new normal”. With this in mind, we have designed Teams in a way that it allows users to keep their personal and work accounts separate where necessary," Microsoft says.

Start connecting with family and friends

Trying out the new features for existing Teams users is as easy as clicking onto a user’s profile to add a personal account. And new users can download the iOS, Android or desktop app to get started.

Related stories:
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Dig deeper:
Microsoft Microsoft New Zealand Microsoft Teams
Story image
Encrypted chat apps doubling as illegal marketplaces
Encrypted chat apps are doubling as illegal marketplaces as criminals utilise them to sell illegal goods without fear of content moderation.More
Story image
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Go 3 - the ultra-compact portable with punch
Those of us who equate big sound with big speakers will be pleasantly surprised by the Go 3.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Story image
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report 
Marketing analytics platform Adjust has released a new report that finds mobile app growth is up by 31% in 2021.More
Story image
Gender inequality still remains in tech sector as women struggle to secure roles
"It's great to see an uptake in students pursuing a career in tech, however with females finding it harder to secure their first tech roles, it's clear that gender disparities remain."More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
Android stalkerware on the rise
"Searching for these tools online is not difficult at all; you do not have to browse underground websites."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card
After years of worshipping at the altar of Nvidia’s team green, Darren Price may be starting to see red with AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU.More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
Corporate scandals, misinformation disestablish public trust
Brand loyalty is up for grabs as a slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilised public trust in many traditional institutions.More
Story image
Game review: Days Gone (PC)
Another former Sony PlayStation exclusive makes its way over to PC, this time it is the zombie action game, Days Gone.More
Story image
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Story image
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials, the A60 and B22 lightbulbs
Nanoleaf has done a great job making smart lighting accessible to everyday users. More
Story image
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
UPDATED: IT systems down at Waikato Hospital & DHB, 'cybersecurity incident' confirmed
Waikato Hospital has this morning begun turning outpatients away from scheduled bookings after a major outage affecting its IT and phone systems.More
Story image
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
“I just wanted to find a source of information I could trust," says Jennifer Marsman.More
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)
Veteran motorcycling game developer, Milestone, presents this year’s iteration of its official MotoGP game, MotoGP 21.More
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
See all stories