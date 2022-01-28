Story image
Microsoft
Windows
Operating Systems
Windows 11

Microsoft shares vague details about Windows 11 rollout so far

Today

Microsoft says its Windows 11 operating system is starting its' final phase of availability' ahead of its planned rollout schedule, despite staying tight-lipped about exactly how many people have made the switch. 

According to Microsoft's Windows & devices chief product officer, Panos Panay, more than 1.4 billion monthly active devices now run on Windows systems. Still, we're left guessing about how many run Windows 11, almost four months after its launch.

Indeed, in this editor's household, only one of the four fully compatible Windows PCs has been offered the upgrade - let alone completed it - to be offered a lacklustre experience and an integrated Teams experience with limited capabilities. (The ability to use Snap Layouts to select different window sizes is excellent, though, it seems, is one of the most popular features).

So without Microsoft giving away figures on the actual number of devices running Windows 11, it's difficult to get an overall picture of how these stats line up with devices still running Windows 10 and older systems.

Panay says that people accept the Windows 11 upgrade offer at 'twice the rate' of Windows 10 (but doesn't provide further specifics). In addition, people are reporting the "highest quality scores and product satisfaction of any version of Windows". 

"Product quality was a huge focus for the team, and we took a deliberate and phased approach to how we rolled out the upgrade."

Perhaps that deliberate and phased approach is why Microsoft is reluctant to give numbers? Instead, Microsoft chooses to talk about the metric of how much time people spend on their Windows 11 devices compared to Windows 10. Panay says users spend 40% more time on Windows 11 than Windows 10, although once again, details are skint about why this is the case.

The Microsoft Store is also experiencing a threefold increase in traffic thanks to Windows 11 - possibly because creators and developers have an opportunity to create new apps and storefronts.

While PC shipments continue to be affected by supply chain issues this year, Microsoft did what it could to ramp up PC supply across silicon, OEM, retailers and partners to ensure PC availability to commercial, education, and consumer customers over the holiday period.

"Since launch, our OEM and silicon partners have introduced a vibrant offering of new Windows 11 PCs and Surface launched the largest update to their portfolio ever. Most recently at CES, our partners Acer, AMD, ASUS, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Qualcomm and Razer showcased incredible PC and silicon innovations, and AMD and Lenovo announced the first available Microsoft Pluton device," says Panay.

As for what's on the cards in Windows 11, Microsoft says that from next month users can expect to see a public preview of the much-touted ability to use Android apps on Windows 11, the result of a partnership with Amazon and Intel.

Other features will include call mute and unmute, easier window sharing, weather on the taskbar. Notepad and Media player have also been redesigned. 

"As a team, we feel an immense amount of gratitude and pride delivering a product that has increasingly become a part of people's daily lives, and we know we are not done. As we look to the future, this year and beyond we will continue to invest in delivering Windows experiences that enrich and inspire people's lives," Panay says.

Related stories
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in landmark deal>>
SOLD: Microsoft acquires Xandr from AT&T in a billion dollar deal>>
Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions>>
Cybersecurity 2022: Mobile malware, passwordless authentication fails, and hackers in space>>
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership>>
Red Hat and Microsoft collaborate with an automation solution>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Older people targeted by ransomware while young adults fall for TikTok scams
New research from Avast has revealed that older and younger generations are being targeted by different online threats based on the primary device that they use to go online.>>
Story image
Malware
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Online tracking and subsequent security threats have become increasingly prevalent in New Zealand, with NortonLifeLock research revealing some alarming statistics.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid gaming headset
EPOS goes from strength to strength, unleashing with its top-of-the-range EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid what could just be the ultimate gaming headset.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom's Sydney office pilots 'employee-led' approach to the future of work
Just 1% of Zoom's workforce wanted to work full time in an office in 2021. Now the company is piloting new 'workstyles' to improve employee satisfaction.>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?>>
Story image
Firewall
Avast launches a new firewall in latest product updates
Avast has announced a new firewall will be packaged with its latest free and premium product updates for Windows.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency trading in NZ below world average, but signs show increased awareness
A recent study has revealed that although cryptocurrency is still a growing market in New Zealand, the country's usage rate is still well below those of our overseas counterparts.>>
Story image
Open Source
The aftermath of Log4j - What can be done to protect businesses?
Last year's Apache Log4j vulnerability created a lot of chaos, so what can be done to protect companies from the security implications?>>
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe
Global Compare Group has announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe.>>
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise and SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds
Having reviewed dozens of pairs of headphones and earbuds over the last five or so years across all price ranges, I was excited to test two of Belkin’s latest models.>>
Story image
Honeywell
Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ
The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted.">>
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range
Alienware says the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.>>
Story image
Telstra
Telstra deploys industry-first Ericsson Private 5G for enterprise
The first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G, an on-premise dedicated 5G network for enterprise utilising a single-server 5G dual-mode core, has been announced by Telstra and Ericsson.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. >>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Check Point Research reveals how hackers run token scams and 'Rug Pull' money - and how to avoid them>>
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Advantage hires new senior cyber security engineer>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines>>
Story image
Manufacturing
Four industries revolutionised by robots>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'>>
Story image
Phishing
DHL tops list of companies most impersonated by criminals>>
Story image
VPN
Surfshark adds a website safety warning feature to its browser extension>>
Story image
Employee Experience
Global IT company named best employer in Australia and 16 other countries>>
Story image
Fortinet
Fortinet partners with Telecom Niue to increase network security>>
Story image
Internet of Things
IoT technology set to help provide safer community housing>>
Story image
DDLS
The skills all aspiring IT professionals need in 2022>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Major cryptocurrency losses for SMBs from BlueNoroff threat actor>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss>>
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: God of War (PC)>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Experts weigh in on how to protect yourself against banking scammers>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
2021 a year to remember for blockchain industry - report>>
More stories