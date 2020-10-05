f5-nz logo
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update

05 Oct 2020
Newsdesk
Microsoft is set to release a new Surface Laptop Go and updates to the Surface Pro X and new branded accessories.

The 2:1 Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, more affordable option for the range and includes an edge-to-edge screen.

Updates to Surface Pro X includes updates for apps, enhanced performance and a platinum finish.

Surface Laptop Go

Starting at NZ$1,149 / AU$999, the device comes with a 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display, large precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel.  

There are three finish options: Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum. 

Select models include a Fingerprint Power Button with One Touch sign-in through Windows Hello. 

The processor is Intel’s 10th generation i5 Quad-Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, with up to 13 hours of battery life plus Fast Charging.

A built-in 720p HD camera and Studio Mics are paired with Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio surround.

External connections include USB A and USB C ports, an audio jack, and the Surface connector.

Surface Pro X

Starting at NZ$2,799 / AU$2,499, the new Pro X configuration includes Microsoft’s custom processor, the Microsoft SQ 2 processor with three new colours for the keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red, all with built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.

As well a new version of Microsoft Teams optimised for Windows on ARM, support for running x64 apps with x64 emulation will be rolled out later this year. 

For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated to run natively. 

For organisations, App Assure with Fast Track ensures enterprise apps can work with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Apps on ARM64 devices. 

The Pro X now gets up to 15 hours of battery life across both configurations and includes Gigabit LTE connectivity.

Accessories

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard with Bluetooth switching between 3 devices, 2-year battery life, two colours options – NZ$129.95 / AU$119.95

Microsoft Number Pad with Bluetooth wireless – NZ$59.95 / AU$49.95

Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter supporting 4K resolution – NZ$129.95 / AU$119.95

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is wireless with soft thumb rest, light and durable design, and two customisable buttons. Available in several colours – NZ$89.95 / AU$17.95

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse, now available in Sandstone, is lightweight and portable – NZ$59.95 / AU$49.95

The new Surface Laptop Go and new Surface Pro X configurations are available for pre-order today in select markets at the Microsoft Store and other major retailers and will be available for purchase starting October 13th.  

