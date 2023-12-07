Microsoft Surface repairs now available nationwide in NZ

Microsoft's Surface computers can now be repaired in New Zealand (NZ), curtailing the former practice of discarding or shipping devices with minor issues overseas for refurbishing, and consequently reducing e-waste. Broken screens and other minor defects can now be rectified nationwide by The Laptop Company's repair technicians based in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Last year, business-related e-waste was a major concern as NZ generated 80,000 tonnes of e-waste with only 2% recycled. The introduction of this new repair service aims to significantly reduce the amount of Surfaces dumped due to minor defects on otherwise perfect devices.

This repair service's launch means that Microsoft has introduced a shift in how it deals with faulty Surface laptops and tablets in the business sector. The tech giant has partnered with The Laptop Company, NZ's first Surface Authorised Service Provider, where formerly Surface systems would have been replaced and the defective ones sent for refurbishment.

With a significant 88% of overall CO2-equivalent emissions resulting from initial device production and shipping, repairing devices remains the most significant way of reducing CO2 emissions and e-waste, rather than dumping and buying new. About this strategy, Mark Mayo, The Laptop Company's CEO, expressed, "We're thrilled to be able to offer this service to our Microsoft customers in a really great step forward in terms of sustainability."

By opting for repairs rather than replacements, Mark Mayo elaborates, businesses can drastically reduce their carbon footprint. No longer will faulty units need to be exported for remanufacturing, and devices with minor issues such as broken screens and ports won't have to be dumped or recycled. "Being able to repair Surface devices here in NZ means things like broken screens and ports will no longer result in people sending otherwise perfect devices to recycling or landfill.

The Laptop Company will render the repair service to fleet owners through their Renew service, which takes in broken and out-of-warranty devices, repairs them, and then reintroduces them into fleets to minimise e-waste and unnecessary replacement device acquisitions. Additionally, having service centres in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin enables fleet owners to access speedy and reliable repairs and return to business promptly.

This new service advances Microsoft's goal of diminishing NZ workplaces' carbon footprint by prolonging the life of otherwise perfect faulty devices. Senior Marketing Lead, Surface Devices for Microsoft Asia, Menisha Naran also addressed the worldwide issue of repairability and highlighted how the average New Zealander generates over 21kg of e-waste annually. "We believe everyone should have safe, reliable, and sustainable options to repair devices rather than sending them to landfill... This announcement by The Laptop Company means Kiwis can cut emissions by having their devices repaired locally by a trusted partner, which is great news for our planet and for our customers too," she said.