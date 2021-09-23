Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft Surface
Microsoft Surface Pro
Surface

Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Microsoft has announced new Surface devices and PC accessories to diversify its Surface portfolio. 

"On the threshold of Windows 11, this is the largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history. With PixelSense displays, new pen technology, premium mics and cameras, powerful silicon, and versatile form factors, the new Surface devices are designed to take Windows innovation to the next level," the company says.

Surface Pro 8 brings an entirely modernised redesign to the most powerful Pro. Users can get more screen on a high-resolution 13-inch display, with curvature updated to refine its profile and maintain an ultra-portable form factor. Starting at NZ$1,849, Surface Pro 8 features 11th Gen Intel Core processors, new port selection (notably two Thunderbolt ports), and next-step advancement on cameras and speakers. Its new Type Cover will pair perfectly with the Surface Slim Pen 2, with built-in storage and wireless charging.

Surface Pro 8 will be available to purchase in New Zealand from 4 November 2021. It is available for pre-order at Microsoft Store on 
 and for purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech when it becomes generally available.

Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1, utilising the same Surface Go design with more horsepower. Starting at NZ$719, this next evolution in the Surface Go product line has faster Intel® Core processors, all-day battery life, and built in Microsoft security. Optimised for digital pen and touch, the tablet-to-laptop versatility makes this device ideal for everyday tasks, homework, and play.

Surface Go 3 will be available to purchase in New Zealand from 5 October 2021. Go 3 is available for pre-order today at Microsoft Store on microsoft.com/en-nz/Surface and for purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech when it becomes generally available.

Surface Laptop Studio brings an evolution of Surface Book, a device with three different postures. Easily transitioning from workstation mode, stage mode, and studio mode, the Surface Laptop Studio reimagines versatility and enables users to work the way they want. Surface Laptop Studio also comes with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard. 

Shipping to New Zealand in early-2022.

Microsoft also announced several new accessories, including:  

Surface Slim Pen 2 has improved haptics and interaction feedback, giving users the feel of pen on paper. It can be stored and charged within compatible Surface devices, making inking easier anywhere. The Slim Pen 2 is NZ$199.95.

Surface Slim Pen 2 will be available to purchase in New Zealand from 4 November 2021.

Surface Adaptive Kit helps users adapt their Surface. While this tool can be used by anyone looking to adapt their Surface, the Surface Adaptive Kit was created to adapt Surface devices to those with low vision, blindness, and/or limited strength. Surface Adaptive Kit is NZ$24.95. 

Ocean Plastic Mouse is a small step forward in Microsoft’s larger sustainability journey. The shell is made with 20% recycled ocean plastic, a breakthrough in materials technology that begins with the removal of plastic waste from oceans and waterways. This product’s small box is 100% recyclable and is NZ$39.95.

Ocean Plastic Mouse will be available in New Zealand at Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset is certified for Microsoft Teams with high-quality audio and voice. Its lightweight design, meeting controls, and easy setup helps users stay connected and focused all day long. The Modern USB-C Headset is NZ$109.95.

Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset will be available in New Zealand from 30 September 2021 at Microsoft Store and for purchase at selected retailers.

Devices purchased through Microsoft Store come with the Microsoft Store Promise for Surface with free 2–3-day shipping, an extended 60-day return policy, financing options, and expert help when users need it including access to free online training videos and workshops from the comfort of a user's home. 

Related stories
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup>>
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products >>
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work>>
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach
"This cyber attack on the United Nations demonstrates how valuable stolen credentials are to criminals.">>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year
Apple is once again stealing the limelight with its 2021 range of iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch. We take a look at the iPad and iPad mini.>>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7
Apple has today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels
This block includes four buildable levels, and microfigures representing Mario, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, and many others.>>
Story image
Augmented Reality
New remote tech support solution using live AR overlays
ABB Electrification's Service business has announced new solutions that provide interactive remote support using immersive extended reality. >>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack
"It is necessary to publicly acknowledge the steps being taken by the Bank, to provide assurance to the public that these issues are being addressed," says Commissioner.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment
A corporate reorganisation proposes Amazon Web Services NZ Ltd will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc. >>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals 
“It is now up to global businesses and their leaders to continue building resilience into our operations.">>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed
“Each one of these open instances is a data breach event waiting to happen and can pose critical business, legal and regulatory risks if they happen.">>
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk
Kiwis lost $5.23 million in the three months from 1 April to 30 June 2021.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back
"The fact their sites are back online means they are, again, ready for business and have targets in mind.">>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive
There’s nothing puzzling about loving puzzles, especially if you’ve ever experienced the joy of escape rooms. >>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush >>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users>>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Link image
Multi Cloud
VMware’s premier event invites you to imagine the future of multi-cloud>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
More stories