FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears

13 May 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Almost a quarter of online shoppers admit to using guest accounts because of data privacy fears, a new report has revealed.

The report, from Empathy.co, says 22% shoppers regularly use guest accounts to purchase online goods to avoid handing over personal data, 

The data was obtained via a Censuswide survey of 4,000 online shoppers. It revealed that nearly half of consumers much prefer to shop with brands they trust, while 20% are more willing to share personal information with brands they favour, and 22% are even willing to spend more for the brands and websites they trust.

Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data. In fact, 40% of respondents agreed that they don’t like being asked for unnecessary or sensitive data and 28% admitted that they would like to take back information from brands they don’t like or trust if they could.

Similarly, 42% of online shoppers revealed that they are careful when providing personal data and accepting legal notices, and 37% would like more control of the data that businesses have on them, much of which is handed over without the consumer even realising and sometimes even without their consent.

When surveyed on their attitudes to how their data is being used, only 13% of the respondents said that they are not concerned about how their data is used at all and will hand it over whenever necessary. Also, only one in 10 said that they like that businesses remember their tastes and preferences via the use of cookies.

When asked about their attitude to some notorious Big Tech companies, 18% of respondents said that they think the purpose of Facebook is to spy on us and sell advertising. The report shows 12% also said that they think Amazon consciously make cheap copies of top selling third party products.

“With the global pandemic forcing the majority of consumers to shop online, there has been a surge in demand for privacy, security and a clear increase in fears over data security," says Angel Maldonado, CEO, Empathy.co.

“In fact, data privacy is of such importance in today’s climate that just promising to not misuse data is no longer enough, and brands need to show that they’re behaving ethically and that they are using customer data responsibly.

“Therefore, improving digital experiences and ecommerce platforms so that they are transparent and act with customer care in mind is imperative to improving brand power and showcasing trust.”

 

Related stories:
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
Dig deeper:
Online shopping Online security Data Privacy Privacy
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Story image
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Story image
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
Story image
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
Story image
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Story image
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Story image
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Story image
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Square Enix and People Can Fly step into the looter-shooter arena with their sci-fi game, Outriders.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
See all stories