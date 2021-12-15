Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids

Today

Ingram Micro has secured the distribution rights for the New Zealand launch of a new GPS-enabled wristwatch that enables parents to keep track of their children - without resorting to the hassle of smartphones.

The Moochies Connect Phone Watch has been available in Australia since 2016 and now Moochies looking to build a presence in New Zealand.

The story goes that Moochies cofounder and COO Ryan O’Neill was shopping with his niece on the Gold Coast. He wanted a way to give her the freedom to be a kid, but also wanted peace of mind.

Moochie’s Australia and New Zealand head of sales, Jock Jones, says the Phone Watch is the result - a bridge between a fully-fledged smartphone and a fitness band. It includes live GPS tracking with safe zones and SOS, a front-facing camera, and an inbuilt SIM card. In an emergency, the child can send a discreet SOS alert with the click of a button sending everyone on the safe contact list a live GPS location and a 30 second audio recording of the child’s surroundings.

“Many parents want a way to stay in touch with their children but don’t want to give them a smartphone just yet. That’s especially true for children who are old enough to start exploring the world around them, but not yet ready for the distractions and responsibilities which come with smartphone ownership.”

“The idea isn’t constant tracking of your child, but rather providing a layer of assurance for those times when a child might test the limits of their freedom – they can do that, but now parents don’t have to endure the anxiety which comes along with it,” says Jones.

The product doesn’t have social media apps or the kinds of games kids usually find on app stores. It does, however, work in conjunction with the MyMoochies app, which must be installed on a parent’s smartphone.

According to Ingram Micro New Zealand product manager Janice Zhu, the product could be just the ticket for Kiwi parents.

“Moochies has seen considerable success in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, among other territories. It’s a solution perfectly designed for its market, and we expect stock to move fast.”

Jones concludes, “Moochies is a stepping-stone to the mobile phone. It’s not only about affordability but providing access to desired functionality – effective communication – without the undesirable elements of social media and other internet distractions.”

The Connect Phone Watch will be available from next year at Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman and JB HiFi.