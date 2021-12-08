Story image
Kordia
Ransomware
Remote Working
Aura
Cybersecurity

More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

More than half (55%) of New Zealand businesses have fallen victim to ransomware attacks in the last year, according to new research.

The independent research from Aura Information Security found of the businesses that were successfully attacked, 67% were able to resolve the breach before any significant damage was done. But 33% say the attacks caused serious disruption to their businesses.

Kordia Group chief information security officer, Hilary Walton, says this highlights why businesses should ensure they can recover quickly in the event of an attack.

"Ransomware is a matter of when, not if, for New Zealand businesses. While it's not a new threat, cybercriminals have perfected how they target and breach their victim's networks," she says.

"All businesses should be prepared not just to defend themselves, but also to deal effectively with a ransomware attack. Having a robust incident response plan and safely backed up data is critical for ensuring a swift recovery."

She says whether your business chooses to pay a ransom or not, these types of attacks have the potential to be very costly. When they factor in the loss of productivity, revenue and reputation damage, companies quickly see how an attack can impact their bottom line. 

"It can take weeks to get back up and running after an attack, and no business can afford to have their systems down for that length of time."

The New Zealand Privacy Commissioner doesn't recommend paying ransoms, although 64% of New Zealand businesses would be willing to pay to regain access to their data. Nearly one in 10 (8%) say they would pay more than $100,000.

The Australian Government released a Ransomware Action Plan earlier this month, introducing a specific mandatory ransomware incident reporting to the Australian Government.

"New Zealand cyber legislation often reflects that in Australia, due to similarities between our two markets, so a similar initiative could be on the horizon for our country," says Walton. 

"Whether or not New Zealand decides to introduce mandatory reporting to the Government specifically for ransomware incidents, it's certainly a reminder that all businesses should have a process in place to quantify the impact of an attack - as well as ensuring there is an adequate response plan in place to mitigate damage."

Working from home amplifies risk

The researchers say remote working appears to be the new weak link. More than three quarters (78%) of respondents say ransomware attacks happened through a remote connection or while an employee was working from home.

"While this is concerning considering New Zealand's largest city has been in lockdown for the latter part of the year, the focus on security issues around remote working needs to stretch beyond just lockdowns," says Walton.

Many businesses have, or will be, implementing permanent remote working policies. Nearly half (43%) of Kiwi businesses have at least 60% of staff working from home at least one day a week.

Walton says it's great to see technical layers such as MFA and Zero Trust being implemented, but businesses also need to extend their focus beyond just the technical controls. She says the human factor is such a prominent risk for cyber-attacks – hackers know this and will continue to exploit the people in your business with more sophisticated phishing techniques.

High profile attacks a wakeup call for NZ businesses

2021 has seen high profile cyber-attacks in New Zealand, including the NZX and the Waikato DHB, and Walton says New Zealand is no longer viewed as a safe haven.

Just under half of IT decision-makers say their businesses take cybersecurity more seriously as a result of these local attacks. Forty-one percent had more discussion around cybersecurity within their organisation, while 37% expanded their cybersecurity team or agency. Only 15% say they weren't impacted on how they view cybersecurity.

"IT decision-makers realise we aren't safely hidden away at the bottom of the world, with 85% now considering New Zealand, equally or more at risk as the rest of the world when it comes to cyber-attacks, up from just 67% in 2018," says Walton.

Cybercrime is a global phenomenon, and geographical distance is irrelevant when business is conducted digitally. However, many Kiwi companies are rising to the growing challenge. More than half of companies have increased their cybersecurity/IT budget in the last 12 months, primarily due to high-profile attacks and COVID-19.

As a result, 70% of IT managers now rate their business' ability to defend against cyber-attacks as mature or very mature. Sixty-eight percent (compared to 61% in 2020) say they have policies or training in place to prevent cyber breaches, and nearly half (46%) run crisis simulation exercises to assess their ability to respond to a cyber-attack.

 
 

Related stories
Flubot malware, botnets, phishing round out top security issues plaguing Kiwis in Q3>>
Sophos discovers new Python ransomware called Memento>>
Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer>>
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices>>
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard
Asus aims to make upgrading to an Intel 12th generation Alder Lake CPU a little easier on your pocket with the TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow
Scammers too band together in clans to automate and streamline fraudulent operations.>>
Story image
DDoS
Record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend
There were a record number of cyberattacks over Black Friday weekend, with companies facing a flood of DDoS attacks, according to new research from IT security provider, Link11.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features
Zoom has unveiled a raft of new updates and features to its platform, including enhanced slide control, advanced polling, and attendance status.>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption
Global smartphone sales to end-users declined 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to new reports from Gartner. >>
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high
In-app shopping has seen significant growth over the past year, and a new study by Adjust and Sensor Tower has predicted that based on 2020 trends, ​​this year's shopping season is set to reach an all-time high. >>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report
Data and analytics company App Annie has partnered with marketing measurement platform AppsFlyer to produce a report titled: 'State of App Marketing in Australia and New Zealand'.>>
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research
New research has determined that fibre is the best broadband option for consumers concerned about carbon emissions.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm
A short while ago, I was given the opportunity to review the Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone, originally planning to use it to run online D&D games. >>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code
"By focusing on in-depth input from tech platforms before coming to communities and individuals, it highlights the power imbalance with targeted communities.">>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand
Like any balance of supply and demand, there's a frustrating gap between what graduates are taught and what the market needs.>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite
Coronavirus is responsible for the increase in hacker appetite, as shoppers rely more on e-shopping this year to practice social distancing. >>
Story image
Online shopping
Is your online shopping as anonymous as you think? New research reveals shock analysis
With Cyber Monday and Christmas shopping still in full swing, new research has revealed that you may not be as anonymous as you think when you shop online.>>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch
Immigration advisers have described the first day of the country's new residence scheme as a shambles.>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kaspersky develops cybersecurity policy for bionic devices>>
Story image
Cybercrime
New book reveals massive flaws in Australian cybersecurity management>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices>>
Story image
Ransomware
Sophos discovers new Python ransomware called Memento>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms>>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake>>
Story image
Chorus
Chorus fibre upgrade complete with faster broadband>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers new variants of Tor2Mine cryptominer>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Story image
Graduate
Qual IT launches new graduate program to combat growing IT skill shortage>>
Story image
Ecovacs
Hands-on review: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices>>
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa>>
More stories