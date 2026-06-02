MSI unveils local AI tools & gaming hardware at Computex

MSI marked its 40th anniversary at Computex 2026 by unveiling a broad lineup of products and AI software spanning consumer devices, PC components, storage and networking.

At the Taipei trade show, it outlined a technology roadmap focused on closer integration between hardware and software, with particular emphasis on AI tools that run locally on devices rather than relying entirely on cloud services.

Among the most prominent launches was LuckyClaw, an AI agent deployment and optimisation tool for Windows users. The software is intended to simplify local AI agent setup through a graphical interface and a five-step process. It also supports hybrid cloud-edge use, allowing users to run routine tasks locally and shift more complex reasoning to the cloud.

LuckyClaw also includes what MSI calls an LLM Calculator, which recommends a local large language model based on a system's GPU configuration. It supports LINE and Telegram bot integration and is being positioned for uses including travel planning, academic revision, sales quotations and marketing content creation.

Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, linked the rollout to the company's broader shift beyond personal computing devices. "Anchored by four decades of engineering mastery, MSI has always been dedicated to transforming extreme power into intuitive and robust user experiences," Chern said.

"As the intelligent edge rises, we are extending our reach from personal devices to enterprise infrastructure to accelerate localized AI and AI agent deployments," he added.

Anniversary devices

To mark the anniversary, MSI introduced the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco, a limited-edition laptop with an 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED display. It uses Intel's Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, and comes with a bundled mouse, mouse pad and commemorative coin.

MSI also presented the Claw 8 EX AI+, a handheld gaming device it said is the first to use Intel's Arc G3 Extreme processor. It has an 8-inch 120Hz VRR display, Hall-effect triggers and joysticks, and a redesigned grip intended to improve ergonomics.

Another design-led model in the lineup is the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition. MSI said the notebook draws visual inspiration from The Starry Night and Starry Night Over the Rhône, combining that styling with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and long battery life.

PC and display push

In desktop hardware, MSI highlighted its GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card range, led by the GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z, which received a Computex Best Choice Golden Award. It also showcased thermal design changes in cooling materials, heat pipes and fan design, as well as a Safeguard Power Protection system that monitors the 12V power connector and warns of uneven current distribution.

For compact and office systems, MSI introduced the PRO MAX EDGE AI+ in a 4-litre chassis using AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The machine offers up to 128GB of unified memory, a specification aimed at running larger AI models on local hardware. It was shown alongside the PRO MAX 80 Series, which includes nine USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, a tool-less design and Kensington lock support.

The Cubi NUC WCG mini PC extends that compact format with a 0.55-litre frame and support for triple displays and dual LAN. MSI also displayed the PRO MAX 24 and PRO MAX 27 all-in-one PCs, which use AMD Ryzen 200 Series processors and include 120Hz displays, optional touch support and a pop-up 5MP webcam.

MSI's monitor lineup included the MEG X OLED, which it described as the first gaming monitor to use agentic AI. The display includes AI gaming assistance tools and LuckyClaw integration for voice- or text-based adjustment of settings. MSI also showed the MPG 271KRAW18, a 5K Mini-LED glossy dual-mode monitor that can switch between 5K at 180Hz and 2K at 330Hz.

Components and infrastructure

MSI also used the show to underline its presence in PC components, storage and networking. It highlighted several Red Dot Design Award-winning MEG-series products, including the X870E motherboard, a liquid cooler, a chassis and a power supply, and displayed them in a complete demonstration build.

A new PC case, the MPG VIXTA 300R AIRFLOW PZ, targets users focused on cooling and easier assembly. It includes a mesh front panel, two 160mm fans, magnetic power supply side panels and additional cable management space.

In storage, MSI presented its VORTIQ enterprise SSD family for AI and data centre workloads, covering U.2, E3.S, E1.S and 2.5-inch SATA formats with capacities of up to 7.68TB. Consumer storage launches included the SPATIUM M571 PCIe 5.0 SSD and the DATAMAG LITE portable SSD.

Networking products were led by the RadiX WiFi 7 router series. At the top end, the RadiX BE19000 WiFi 7 Gaming Router -- NAS Lite Edition includes a built-in PCIe SSD slot, allowing it to act as a local storage hub for file sharing and backups.

MSI also expanded its peripherals range with the STRIKE series, including the STRIKE ALLOY TMR mechanical keyboard and STRIKE NEXUS smart control display, alongside several wireless mice. Across the lineup, it is making a clearer effort to link its consumer gaming business with workplace systems, local AI software and data infrastructure through a single product portfolio.