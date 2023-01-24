MyRepublic tops Ookla's NZ Q4 internet performance report

Ookla's quarterly reports on the state of New Zealand's mobile and fixed networks has been released, revealing MyRepublic as a leading provider.

The report for fixed networks details the fastest providers for download speeds, the Median Multi-server Latency and consistency. The report on the state of New Zealand's mobile networks also details the fastest phones and which manufacturer had the highest median download speeds.

Starting with the fastest median download speeds for fixed networks, the report found that there was a clear leader among the top fixed internet providers, with the top provider revealed to be MyRepublic, with a median download speed of 283.27 Mbps.

Orcon came in second with a median download speed of 225.30 Mbps. The third highest was 2degrees, with a median download speed of 165.13 Mbps. Spark, SpaceX Starlink and Vodafone all had median download speeds in the 120 Mbps range.

Looking at Median Multi-server Latency among the top providers, the report found that Orcon registered the lowest latency in New Zealand at 9 ms.

In second was 2degrees, with a Median Multi-server Latency of 12 ms. In equal third were MyRepublic and Vodafone, with a Median Multi-server Latency of 16 ms. Spark was behind the pack with a Median Multi-server Latency of 21 ms, but SpaceX Starlink was well behind, with a Median Multi-server Latency of 48 ms.

Now to consistency, Ookla's report showed that the leader was MyRepublic, with 93% of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Following in order, Orcon had a consistency score of 89%, SpaceX Starlink scored 88.4%, 2degrees scored 87.1%, Spark scored 83.8%, and finally, Vodafone scored 80.4%.

There were more interesting findings in Ookla's report on mobile network providers.

Starting with the fastest median download speeds for mobile networks, the results showed no clear statistical difference between the three leading providers, 2degrees, Spark and Vodafone. The results showed median download speeds ranging from 59.20 Mbps to 59.76 Mbps.

Looking at Median Multi-Server Latency among the top mobile providers, the report found that 2degrees recorded the lowest latency in New Zealand at 42 ms. In second place was Vodafone, with a Median Multi-Server Latency of 48 ms. In third was Spark, with a Median Multi-Server Latency of 58 ms.

Turning to consistency among New Zealand's leading mobile network providers, Ookla's report showed that the leader in consistency was 2degrees, with 90.8% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

In second place was Spark, with a consistency score of 84.0%. Close behind in third was Vodafone, with a consistency score of 83.3%.

As for which mobile devices in New Zealand had the best performance across the three measured categories, the report found no statistical winner during Q4 2022. Some of the phones included in the report were Apple's iPhone 14 range and the Samsung Galaxy S22+.

As for which mobile manufacturer had the fastest performance, Ookla compared New Zealand's two largest manufacturers Apple and Samsung.

It showed that Apple had the highest median download speed at 67.71 Mbps compared to Samsung's 52.05 Mbps. Apple also had a higher median upload speed at 11.39 Mbps compared to Samsung's 20.62 Mbps. Both manufacturers had the same Median Multi-server Latency of 51 ms.