N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade

Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.

The upgrade happened on May 31 and is the first of a selected group of schools chosen because of their high network usage.

It will see Wellington College's connection speed double to 2Gbps, the fasted internet currently available in Aotearoa.

Further, it will allow the school to use state-of-the-art technology that requires a faster internet speed, giving its 1,700 students new learning experiences and helping teachers be more productive.

"Hyperfibre has increased the speed and throughput of our school's internet connection allowing our tauira to better interact with the world around them," Wellington College deputy principal Darrell Harvey says.

"Traffic congestion at peak times has been cleared up and it's also given the school new options around future internet traffic usage."

N4L CEO Larrie Moore says technology is helping to provide more diverse learning opportunities, and having a high-speed network is a crucial piece of the puzzle.

"The way our tamariki are learning is changing and with this comes the need for ultra-fast fibre and low latency," Moore says.

"We are responsible for the broadband networks of New Zealand's schools and kura. In conjunction with the Ministry of Education and our partners, we're delighted to bring Hyperfibre to schools, ensuring that those networks are fit for purpose."

N4L is dedicated to helping all students succeed in an increasingly digital world and aims to do this through innovation and simple delivery so that teachers can focus on teaching and students can focus on learning.

N4L and Spark will also work with Hyperfibre providers Enable and Tuatahi First Fibre to connect the other selected schools over the coming months.

"We're excited to work with N4L to help more kiwi schools benefit from faster speeds and reliable internet connections," Spark customer director Grant McBeath says.

"As more of the education curriculum is moving online, this could potentially see more schools and kura with hundreds of ākonga using tablet devices and other technologies for learning.

"Faster and more reliable internet speeds can help to facilitate a more seamless and engaging learning environment, transforming the way our next generation of schools teach, work and learn."

The installation comes after N4L and Wireless Nation rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group's (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.

Launched in April, the initiative is the result of the Ministry of Education's mission to connect every school in Aotearoa and has been made possible because of the Government's Rural Broadband Initiative phase two.

The network offers students and teachers in Kaingaroa School, Pitt Island School and Te One School access to more reliable and faster internet.

The Chatham Islands often experienced internet outages before the upgrade because of their remote location and wet and windy climate.