Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis

The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The new Nanogirl Online Learning Platform leads Kiwi kids on a "superpowered ccience adventure" every weekday throughout the crisis. It is a subscription science learning programme designed specifically for families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nanogirl is a character created and performed by science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson MNZM. The character will teach children how to develop real-life superpowers through STEM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

For at least 10 weeks the Nanogirl team will release a superpowered instructional video each day, an accompanying downloadable worksheet, and a special Parent Pack giving guidance and support to parents and caregivers, empowering them to engage their children in STEM learning with confidence, Nanogirl says.

"Learning STEM skills is critical, and this time away from school can have a major long-term impact for the children, and for society as a whole," says Dr. Dickinson, co-founder of Nanogirl Labs.

"We have created a solution that is great fun, perfect for families self-isolating in their homes and that makes sure that when children return to school they are well progressed in their STEM studies," she says.

"Nanogirl Labs believe that science is for everyone, everywhere," the company says.

It has extended the its long standing Buy One, Give One programme to help provide equal access to at-home STEM education. For every Nanogirls Lab subscription sold, it will donate a STEM learning opportunity to a family who would not otherwise have the opportunity to take part.

Founded by Joe Davis & Dr Michelle Dickinson in 2016, Nanogirl Labs is a New Zealand-based business working around the world to transform STEM learning.

"We believe that everyone, everywhere should have the opportunity to dream bigger and achieve more through a meaningful relationship with STEM science, technology, engineering and mathematics," the company says.

"We work globally with our partners to bring that about, designing, creating and delivering products and experiences that bring about meaningful change.



"We strive to do well by doing good. Everything we do is designed to be commercially successful, and genuinely impactful. We measure and report on the impact of everything we do."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern placed the country into Alert Level Four this week, which means all individuals and businesses are put into a four-week lockdown, excluding essential services.