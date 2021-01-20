f5-nz logo
Story image

New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network

20 Jan 2021
Newsdesk
Share:

A new record for the fastest 5G download speed on a commercial network has been set — 5Gbps for a single user.

That’s according to an announcement today from Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm, after a 5G NR data call was performed at the 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast in Australia.

“We’re pleased to have yet again increased our existing network peak speed record as we deploy 5G and ready ourselves for this year’s upcoming mmWave spectrum auction,” says Telstra executive for networks and IT Nikos Katinakis.

“In an era of increased demand for flawless connectivity, it gives us great pleasure to provide our customers with enhanced network capabilities such as the use of mmWave and our other spectrum assets.”

Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm set the record using the commercial production network and an unspecified ‘smartphone form factor mobile test device’. It follows a previous record set in September last year, where a 4.2Gbps maximum download speed on a commercial 5G network was achieved.

Ericsson head of Australia and New Zealand Emilio Romeo says the milestone was a vast improvement on its own record set three years ago.

“Since achieving a world-first milestone with the 2Gbps LTE technology back in 2018, we have worked tirelessly with Telstra and Qualcomm Technologies to consistently innovate and provide Australians with the best 5G technology,” says Romeo. 

“This announcement today is a testament to that dedication, and we look forward to seeing Australians reap the benefits as we move into 2021.”

The new maximum speed was reached in the live network with the Ericsson Radio System complete base station for millimetre wave (mmWave), the Streetmacro 6701. 

The throughput was achieved via NR carrier aggregation (CA) of eight 100MHz n257 mmWave carriers combined with LTE CA of two 20MHz Band 7 carriers – in total 840MHz spectrum was used for a single user, which is a significant milestone for wireless communication. The smartphone was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System with 3rd generation Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna modules.

“We are proud to have been a part of this significant mmWave milestone of reaching download speeds of 5 Gbps,” says Qualcomm senior vice president and general manager for 4G/5G Durga Malladi.

“5G mmWave will enable many new use cases for consumers and businesses as well as enable many of today’s mobile devices to take advantage of its enhanced network capacity, multi-gigabit speeds and low latency. 

“We look forward to our close, ongoing collaboration with Telstra and Ericsson in driving commercial 5G mmWave in Australia in 2021.”

Related stories:
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
Dig deeper:
5G 5G Networks 5G infrastructure Telstra Ericsson Qualcomm
Story image
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Story image
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Story image
Price of Bitcoin reaches all-time high in 2020
Bitcoin's epic bull run is backed by strong investor interest, according to new research from analyst firm GlobalData.More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
New year, time to update your passwords
The most popular passwords of 2020 were easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 123456, the word password, qwerty, iloveyou, and other uncomplicated options.More
Story image
Top Trade Me listings of 2020 revealed
Trade Me’s top Marketplace listings of 2020 were inspired by COVID-19.More
Story image
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Story image
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Story image
Price of Bitcoin reaches all-time high in 2020
Bitcoin's epic bull run is backed by strong investor interest, according to new research from analyst firm GlobalData.More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
New year, time to update your passwords
The most popular passwords of 2020 were easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 123456, the word password, qwerty, iloveyou, and other uncomplicated options.More
Story image
Top Trade Me listings of 2020 revealed
Trade Me’s top Marketplace listings of 2020 were inspired by COVID-19.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Cybercriminals target COVID-19 vaccine - report
Attackers did not spare clinics where COVID-19 patients were being treated or pharmaceutical sites where vaccine research was being conducted.More
Story image
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Story image
New Zealanders headed online for Christmas shopping - study
"We've certainly noticed a big change in how consumers are shopping."More
Story image
Hackers in your bedroom: Hackers targeting smart sex toys
A group of researchers reported vulnerabilities in an internet-enabled male chastity cage. More
Story image
E-commerce accounts for over a third of total retail sales
A greater use of AI assistance and a huge increase in mobile phone shopping is in store over the next year.More
Story image
Times Square brings New Year's Eve to homes around the globe
Organisers of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration are bringing the world's biggest party to homes around the world, live and direct from Times Square. More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
Story image
Christmas tech gifts pose cybersecurity risks - ProofPoint
Fraudsters are targeting last-minute Christmas shoppers via email and hackers are targeting electronic devices that feature on many wish lists.More
Story image
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Story image
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Story image
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ clocks record data usage for New Year’s Eve
Over this New Year’s Eve, New Zealanders around the country consumed mobile data in staggering numbers, according to local telco Vodafone NZ. More
Story image
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Story image
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Story image
Zoom lifts 40-minute limit on free accounts for the holidays
"COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same.'More
Story image
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Women in tech: Broken rung constrains progress
While the glass ceiling is cracking, the progress is constrained by a broken rung.More
Story image
Trump social media ban too little, too late
"Big Tech has made mega profits by turning a blind eye to the true extent of misinformation on their platforms."More
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
Kiwi tech sector grows, boosted by game development and local IT companies
“We are seeing sectors like the game developers growing exports at exponential rates, local IT companies working through the night helping other sectors rapidly become more digital."More
Online traffic surges as Kiwis head online over festive season - Vodafone
“We’ve been expecting internet traffic to spike this Christmas, as people stay connected to friends and whānau using digital tools especially while the borders are closed, but this large growth is still mind-blowing."More
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband
"It’s exciting to see our Sky Broadband project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus."More
ComCom warns Noel Leeming Group over delivery representations during COVID
"It should have taken a more cautious approach to representations it made about product availability and delivery time frames."More
Majority of professionals believe employers should require proof of COVID vaccination
New research has revealed 67% of professionals believe employers should require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before returning to the office.More
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Govt supports seniors to embrace technology
Investment in digital literacy training for seniors has led to more than 250 people participating so far, helping them stay connected, the Government says.More
Smartphone addiction endangering health - study
Young people aged 18 to 25 had the highest level of nomophobia and males were almost twice as likely to engage in dangerous use than females. More
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Scammers target victims using COVID vaccine news
Security experts are warning consumers to watch for phishing attempts linked to vaccine news. More
Ministry of Health successfully completes COVID-19 tracing technology trial
The New Zealand Ministry of Health, the New Zealand Government's principal advisor on health and disability, completed the community-led Bluetooth contact tracing technology trial in Rotorua.More
How the editorial team works at Techday: Our tips for you
Preparing your releases in a particular way will not only make our lives easier, but improve the chances of your lead being picked among the masses.More
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Almost half of remote workers report decrease in productivity
"The many changes imposed by the pandemic are acting as another challenge to the 9-to-5 workday model, which was already under threat before the pandemic."More
More stories