New Apple MacBook Pro features M2 Pro & M2 Max chipsets

Apple has announced the release of its new generation MacBook Pro laptops, containing its more powerful updated chipsets, the M2 Pro & M2 Max.

Apple says next-generation pro silicon brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users, with Apple saying that the battery life on the MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours, the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," says Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

"Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there's simply nothing else like it."

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20% greater performance over M1 Pro. Apple also says the new model has up to 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory.

In a plus for power users, Apple also says that the MacBook's next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores delivers up to 30% more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40% faster, speeding up machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing.

The MacBook Pro with M2 Max features a next-gen 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores that deliver up to 20% greater performance over M1 Max, and a more powerful media engine than M2 Pro, with twice the ProRes acceleration to dramatically speed up media playback and transcoding.

The more powerful MacBook also features a much larger GPU featuring up to 38 cores and delivering up to 30% greater graphics performance over M1 Max. It also includes 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Pro.

The two new MacBook's also come with enhanced connectivity capabilities, including Wi-Fi 6E3 for faster wireless connectivity, as well as more advanced HDMI to support 8K displays up to 60Hz, and 4K displays up to 240Hz. These expand on the connectivity options already found in the MacBook Pro, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connection to peripherals, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging.

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and Singapore beginning in February 2023.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro will be available starting at AUD $3,199 inc. GST, NZD $3,699 inc. GST, with an education version starting at AUD $2,959 inc. GST, NZD $3,419 inc. GST.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro will be available starting at AUD $3,999 inc. GST, NZD $4,599 inc. GST, with an education version starting at AUD $3,679 inc. GST, NZD $4,229 inc. GST