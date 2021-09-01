New artificial intelligence application attracts 100 investors in first week of launch

A new artificial intelligence application tool has been developed to help restore diminishing communication skills.

According to founder and chief executive of GetMee, Balendran Thavarajah, the tool has collected the support of more than 100 investors in the first of week launch.

"COVID-19 is one factor responsible for the decline of both our verbal and non-verbal communication skills, and now this innovative new A1 tool, GetMee, has the ability to assess then objectively provide advice in real time to both team members and managers," Thavarajah says.

“GetMee is the very first AI technology tool created for improving individual communication skills in real time, both conversational and formal, as well as non-verbal communication nuances that may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, like hand shaking and giving eye contact,” he explains.

“For example, holding meetings over Zoom changes certain dynamics that would affect the flow of conversation we would normally have within an office. Distractions beyond the camera may throw participants off their usual communication techniques," Thavarajah says.

"For example, participants may stop giving eye contact with others in the Zoom meeting because this is not as easily detectible, and may look at other open pages on their computer screen instead," he says.

"Distractions like this may result in a break-down of listening and paying attention, so less information from the meeting is retained."

Thavarajah explains that GetMee will be able to detect hesitations in the negotiation or meeting and be able to provide assistance to the client on non-verbal and verbal ideas to keep the conversation flowing, even whilst in an artificial environment like over Zoom.

“In addition, soft skills during communication may change beyond recognition due to COVID," he says.

"For example, a very simple show of greeting and respect used to be the handshake. Now that touching someone is considered inconsiderate to their health, we very obviously need an alternative to replace it," Thavarajah says.

"A nod or small bow? A wave or even a wink? Some people may naturally be quite demonstrative during their conversations and meetings, such as by touching them on the arm," he says.

"How can these people continue to share such genuine warmth during their own communication style?”

Whilst GetMee is also useful in an educational setting for individuals learning English, Thavarajah says that investors have specifically recognised the immediate importance of an app being available to ensure our communication remains of quality.