Social Media
ASB
Marketing
Online Campaign
Money management
Banking

New ASB campaign helps young people better understand money

By Zach Thompson
Today

ASB is helping 18 to 24-year-olds take advantage of financial possibilities and better understand the world of money.

The nationwide Level Up campaign has been created by The Monkeys Aotearoa and will assist young people in navigating the unpredictabilities of life.

"Levelling up your money game helps you live life one step ahead," The Monkeys chief creative officer Damon Stapleton says.

"We know people want to live their own version of a fulfilled life, but we know that the 'bankxiety' is real. Schools don't teach it. You don't talk about it at home. Sure, there's heaps of information out there, but where do you even start?

"We wanted to make the confusing stuff a bit easier so these guys can get the everyday stuff sorted, and think about the big picture, whether that's five years from now or just tomorrow night."

The campaign launch videos, directed by Thunderlips through Thick as Thieves, take a comedic approach to show what levelling up means for various young Kiwis in scenarios such as flatting and festivals, celebrating financial independence and taking control of your own life.

It will launch on Instagram and TikTok as well as out-of-home (OOH) platforms and be supported by a range of additional content.

This includes ASB's Level Up podcast series: A Masterclass for your Money and 'always on' everyday tips to support the podcast's audience.

"At the heart of this work is young Kiwis," ASB brand and marketing acting general manager Sumi King says.

"We want to support them on their life journey through all the milestones and challenges, starting with getting a car, studying or flatting, and continuing to help them live life one step ahead."

"We had to completely rethink how we show up in [the] market given 18 to 24-year-olds are largely disengaged with banks.

"We needed to strike a balance with the content we created; it had to feel natural to the platforms it was executed in but creatively disruptive enough to command attention.

"It's an exciting opportunity to change up how the bank connects at every touchpoint, fuelled by an ongoing commitment to test and learn."

The launch of this campaign comes after ASB began using Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider in November 2021, a significant milestone in Microsoft's decades-long relationship with the company.

Hundreds of ASB's applications and thousands of servers shifted to the Azure cloud, with the company saying it would lead to an increase in agility, focus and security that will benefit both its customers and staff.

Both companies are already getting foundations in place as they work closely over the coming months, with many of ASB's engineers already Azure certified.

Features of the software include personalised AI experience creation, Linux virtual machines and end-to-end DevOps solutions.

The software also can be trialled for free, with purchase options available for all business needs.

