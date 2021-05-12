New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly

Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up.

Poly says the new Voyager Focus 2 headsets are designed to reduce distractions while working, and are equipped with the company’s next-generation Acoustic Fence technology with Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

“In this work-from-anywhere era where background noise comes at you from all sides, workers are looking for technology that reduces distractions and allows them to focus on what really matters,” says Poly’s managing director, Andy Hurt.

“The Voyager Focus 2 comes with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice no other background noises.”

He says Poly’s Digital Hybrid ANC comes with three settings, high, mid, and off, so users can set the right level for their surroundings.

The headsets come with a Dynamic Mute Alert feature, which lets users know if they are speaking while on mute, and an online ear cup indicator flashes when users are on a call for a visual cue to others that they are busy.

Additional sensors allow the user to answer calls and play or pause music, and the microphone boom will automatically switch left and right audio regardless of which side the headset is worn. The headset mutes when the boom is in the upright position.

The company says it has upgraded the Voyager Focus headset by extending the battery life, which it says has a talk time of up to 19 hours. The headsets also have the option to use them as corded devices to help reduce battery use.

The headset comes in two different options, the Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office.

Poly says the Voyager Focus 2 UC headset connects to mobile phones and PC/Mac via Poly’s BT700 USB adapter, which enables a more stable audio connection and extended range for when users need to step away from their device while staying connected.

And for users who need to connect to multiple communication devices throughout the day, Poly says the Voyager Focus 2 Office headset connects with desk phones, mobile phones, and PC/Mac. It says the Office version continues to charge in the base when the headset is not in use, and can also be used as a wired headset when plugged into the computer's USB port.

“The Voyager Focus 2 headset has the Microsoft Teams Open Office premium microphone specification with its noise-cancelling microphone and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology, ensuring nearby conversations are always kept private,” says Hurt.

He says it’s Microsoft Teams-certified and comes with a dedicated Teams button for instant access to the app, and is compatible with Zoom out of the box.

The Voyager Focus 2 is an addition to Poly’s Voyager Focus UC line, which will continue to be available for purchase worldwide.

