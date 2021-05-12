FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly

12 May 2021
Ryan Morris-Reade
Share:

Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. 

Poly says the new Voyager Focus 2 headsets are designed to reduce distractions while working, and are equipped with the company’s next-generation Acoustic Fence technology with Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

“In this work-from-anywhere era where background noise comes at you from all sides, workers are looking for technology that reduces distractions and allows them to focus on what really matters,” says Poly’s managing director, Andy Hurt.

“The Voyager Focus 2 comes with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice no other background noises.”

He says Poly’s Digital Hybrid ANC comes with three settings, high, mid, and off, so users can set the right level for their surroundings.

The headsets come with a Dynamic Mute Alert feature, which lets users know if they are speaking while on mute, and an online ear cup indicator flashes when users are  on a call for a visual cue to others that they are busy. 

Additional sensors allow the user to answer calls and play or pause music, and the microphone boom will automatically switch left and right audio regardless of which side the headset is worn. The headset mutes when the boom is in the upright position.

The company says it has upgraded the Voyager Focus headset by extending the battery life, which it says has a talk time of up to 19 hours. The headsets also have the option to use them as corded devices to help reduce battery use. 

The headset comes in two different options, the Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office.

Poly says the Voyager Focus 2 UC headset connects to mobile phones and PC/Mac via Poly’s BT700 USB adapter, which enables a more stable audio connection and extended range for when users need to step away from their device while staying connected. 

And for users who need to connect to multiple communication devices throughout the day, Poly says the Voyager Focus 2 Office headset connects with desk phones, mobile phones, and PC/Mac. It says the Office version continues to charge in the base when the headset is not in use, and can also be used as a wired headset when plugged into the computer's USB port.

“The Voyager Focus 2 headset has the Microsoft Teams Open Office premium microphone specification with its noise-cancelling microphone and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology, ensuring nearby conversations are always kept private,” says Hurt.

He says it’s Microsoft Teams-certified and comes with a dedicated Teams button for instant access to the app, and is compatible with Zoom out of the box.

The Voyager Focus 2 is an addition to Poly’s Voyager Focus UC line, which will continue to be available for purchase worldwide.
 

Related stories:
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
Exploits double 'every two to three hours' following Microsoft Exchange zero-days
Dig deeper:
Poly Headset Bluetooth Bluetooth low energy / BLE Microsoft
Story image
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Story image
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Story image
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Story image
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Story image
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
Story image
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Apple jumps on the Bluetooth tracker bandwagon pioneered by Tile
Apple has entered the market for Bluetooth trackers, pioneered by companies like Tile - but as always, Apple puts its own spin on things.More
Story image
Apple TV gets 4K upgrade & features a new Siri remote
If you found yourself dreaming about the day your Apple TV could broadcast videos, TV shows, and movies in 4K, today Apple has made that dream a reality.More
Story image
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Story image
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Story image
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Square Enix and People Can Fly step into the looter-shooter arena with their sci-fi game, Outriders.More
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
See all stories