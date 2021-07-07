Yesterday
New Zealand launch
Kiwi Startup Spotlight
Startup

New brain supplementation brand launches in NZ

Do you ever feel foggy or slow? Like no matter how hard you try, thoughts just don’t come out. It could be because your brain lacks the nutrients it needs to perform at its best. 

Just like a high-performance car needs high-performance fuel, Simply Nootropics is like premium fuel for the brain. 

Simply Nootropics, the brainchild of New Zealand based entrepreneur Anthony Baxter, is a brain supplement for short-term and long-term brain health. The formula claims to support cognitive function and brain performance, including memory, focus and concentration. 

After suffering from burnout and looking for ways to improve performance in business, Anthony dived deep into nootropics, trying products from all around the world. With most products focused on only one area of the brain with limited ingredients, and others loaded with filler ingredients and stimulants like caffeine, Anthony set forth to create his own premium nootropic product. 

“Simply Nootropics is about optimising human performance, helping people live without a handbrake on,” says Baxter. 

“After trying all types of nootropic ingredients and supplements myself, and seeing life-changing results, I knew I had to create my own formula and share this with the world.” 

Simply Nootropics has made quite the splash, launching into New Zealand and selling direct to consumers online. 

“We wanted to create a company that had a direct line to our customers. Our business model is not just about our world leading nootropic supplements, but also education and community,” Baxter continues. 

“The direct to consumer model works well for us, with our goal to help inspire people to do and be more. Our products assist with clear thinking, help people stay on task and get more done, supporting more focus, better memory, more drive.” 

Simply Nootropics Elevate includes 20 natural ingredients, including Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, Panax Gingseng and Lions Mane mushroom. The product is also stimulant and caffeine-free. 

The company has also created a 21-day brain hacking challenge, which all consumers are invited to participate in after they purchase the product. The challenge claims to help build new daily habits and rituals that will help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep and lift overall performance in your day. 

The product is manufactured in New Zealand with local and imported ingredients and shipped directly for free from their warehouse in Auckland, New Zealand and Australia.

Simply Nootropics Elevate can be purchased direct from their website.

