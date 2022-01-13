New Citrix study says employees prefer remote work to office work

According to a new poll conducted by Citrix, nearly 80% of employees say they would rather work in a hybrid way, and more than 70% would prefer to remain fully remote.

As businesses start to return to offices after months of Covid-19 lockdowns, employers are finding it a struggle to keep staff coming back, with more opting to stay online and at home.

The general feedback from the survey reflects that rather than waiting for a return to "normal," employees are shaping a new kind of work environment to suit their individual needs and productivity during times of Covid uncertainty.

13,000 respondents answered the surveys on Twitter and LinkedIn. A large majority of them believed that having the time to experience hybrid work situations during the pandemic has ultimately created good working habits and productivity.

Citrix executive vice president of business strategy Tim Minahan says that it's clear employees are looking to the future and are seeing potential in working in ways that suit them.

"Employees have come to realise that work will never be the same, and rather than waiting for a return to "normal," they're shaping a new, more flexible future that empowers them to work when, where and how they work best," he says.

Many survey respondents reference actions in their daily lives that are hindered by office work. By having added flexibility, they can be more productive and function better as members of a team.

"I find working from home hugely productive (in the hours the kids aren't in the house anyway). But interacting in real time with colleagues is amazing too. Hybrid all the way for me when the rules allow me to do so," says one respondent.

Another respondent has said cost and transparency also makes having a hybrid work scenario a more viable option.

"I have saved the company a ton of office costs, a ton on automotive expenses, reduced global warming, increased project success, and increased my family time. 100% WFH is the way to go," they say.

Minihan believes that with the increased interest in work from home and hybrid scenarios, employers need to quickly adapt and have clear models so they do not lose staff or falter in productivity.

"As our polls make clear, flexible work is not a temporary thing, smart employers will take heed and adapt their work models to meet changing employee needs and position themselves to succeed in the new world of work."

