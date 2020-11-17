New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide

A new version of CompTIA Security+, a professional certification for the validation of core cybersecurity skills, is available from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce.

Accompanying the release of the new CompTIA Security+ exam (SY0-601) is a new suite of Official CompTIA test preparation materials.

Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders. More than 590,000 technology professionals around the world are CompTIA Security+ certified.

“Securing systems, networks, software and hardware has become a broadly shared responsibility and baseline cybersecurity skills are expected across a wider range of job roles,” says Patrick Lane, director of product management for CompTIA’s portfolio of cybersecurity certifications.

“IT professionals who earn CompTIA Security+ are better prepared to problem solve the wide variety of today’s complex issues.”

CompTIA Security+ is the only core cybersecurity certification that emphasises hands-on practical skills. Performance-based questions make up much of the exam. This requires test-takers to demonstrate their ability to perform many of the duties they’ll encounter on the job.

About 80% of the content on the new exam relates to technologies designed to repel the latest cyberattacks, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as architecture, design, implementation and operations. The remaining 20% covers updated concepts such as cloud and hybrid environments, entry-level incident response, continuous security monitoring, automation, and governance, risk and compliance

Individuals who are CompTIA Security+ certified have demonstrated the knowledge and skills to:

Assess the security posture of an enterprise environment and recommend and implement appropriate security solutions.

Monitor and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile and IoT.

Operate with an awareness of applicable laws and policies, including principles of governance, risk and compliance.

Identify, analyse and respond to security events and incidents.

CompTIA Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements. Regulators and governments rely on ANSI accreditation because it provides confidence and trust in the outputs of an accredited program. CompTIA Security+ also maps to 17 job roles in the Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework) at over 70%, including Security Control Assessor and Cyber Defense Infrastructure Support Specialist.

The previous version of the CompTIA Security+ certification exam (SY0-501) will be available through July 31, 2021.

Along with the new exam, Official CompTIA learning products are available to help with test preparation for individuals doing self-study and students engaged in instructor-led learning.