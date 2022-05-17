New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects

Smarter Defects Management (DLP Manager) has launched its world-first Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) digital traffic light system that it says will revolutionise one of the construction industry's biggest challenges - managing defects.

DLP Manager says defects make up 4 to 12% of construction costs, reaching $6.2 billion in 2019 across Australia.

The company says these types of challenges heavily affect a project's profitability and completion.

DLP founder and director Chris Polin has worked as a construction manager for 20 years, and he recognised a real problem with defects management.

"It's one of the most emotional, stakeholder-intensive parts of construction because it's driven by the customer (homeowner)," he says.

Polin says the traditional process is tracked on spreadsheets and involves multiple, usually unqualified people.

"Identifying defects in the first place involves sharing smartphone photos, uploading these against various building documentation, and ongoing communication through SMS and email," he says.

"The entire process is widely considered frustrating, inefficient and very chaotic, costing everyone in the process time, resources and ultimately, it impacts the bottom line particularly with the potential for thousands of defects over the two-year Defects Liability Period."

DLP Manager says its new digital platform eliminates the cost and frustration of managing construction defects by taking a proven system and automating it.

It says the traffic light system makes the process efficient while holding contractors and all other stakeholders accountable. Uniquely customer-centric, the platform enables easy reporting and complete transparency for homeowners in large scale residential buildings and single dwellings.

The company says DLP Managers PaaS enables subscribers to easily manage multiple projects, team members and stakeholders, and unlimited product and installation problems reported by end-users.

Stone & Chalk Group CEO Michael Bromlet says the construction industry increases productivity through new technologies and automation like DLP Manager's new service.

"The construction industry has traditionally lagged behind others in adopting innovations," he says.

"DLP Manager's technology is ushering in a new wave of construction with agility, transparency, and accuracy at the forefront."

DLP Manager says Frasers Property, Greenland Australia and Probuild in Australia are two of the platform's early adopters.

Probuild construction director John Rusak says the service has integrated seamlessly with the company's other systems.

"Since implementing DLP Managers technology, we've cut our time spent on defects management by 96%, instantly freeing up our team to move onto areas of the project that are of higher value," he says.

"There's no other software out there that works like DLP Manager does."