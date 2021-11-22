Story image
study
Supply chain management
Grover
Consumer electronics
pricing
economy

New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.

By Mitchell Hageman, Yesterday

A new global study by Grover has revealed the expense of in-demand electronics around the world, shining a light on problems with supply chain shortage and currency fluctuations in the midst of the pandemic.

The electronic price index collected data from countries known for manufacturing electronic goods, countries that are home to major electronics brands and countries with high electronics ownership rates per capita. 

Researchers recorded the price of popular electronics in each country, collecting data from the largest local e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar shops in order to understand both markets.

Argentina was found to be the most expensive country to purchase consumer electronics in, with a total deviation of 67.34% above the average cost of common electronic goods. Hong Kong came in at the cheapest, with costs averaging at 16.46% below the median.

The USA and Indonesia came in close behind, with the USA at 14.97% and Indonesia at 14.53% below the median.

New Zealand and Australia made the top 15 when it came to the cheapest costs, both being below the median at 5.81% and 8.45% respectively. 

However, out of 50 countries, New Zealand had the 36 most expensive electronics on the market.

Graphics cards had the highest deviation above the median price out of any item, at 166.84% above average, while the Playstation 5 was the worst impacted by global supply shortages, with availability in only 12 out of 50 countries in brick-and-mortar stores and 18 out of 50 on e-commerce platforms.

Grover’s VP international and growth Giacomo Dalle Vedove says that looking at the current climate is a big reason to explore the topic of consumer electronics pricing, and with the key role tech plays in our daily lives the demand will continue to get bigger.

“Technology is ubiquitous within the modern world and will only increase in importance as further advances are made.

“At Grover, we’ve witnessed the impact supply chain disruptions have had on the availability and affordability of electronic goods. Though we took proactive measures to maintain our own stock, the severity of supply chain disruption had market-wide ramifications,” he says.

Vedove says the reason behind the study is to prevent further ramifications for supply chain management, with the company highlighting the upcoming Black Friday and Christmas sales as a motivator for investigation.

“We decided to conduct this study to draw attention to the fragility of current supply chains and in the hope that these issues do not become commonplace.”

With uncertainty looming over the economic climate going forward, Vedove says that forward planning can give relevance to issues further down the road, with the study painting a good picture of how the consumer electronic industry has reacted to challenges.

“Access to technology is already an important aspect of modern living, and the availability and affordability of electronics across the globe could prove vital to any country’s future growth. 

“Even though this study is intended to draw attention to the present time, supply chain challenges and economic inflation are relevant now as they will be in years to come.”

Related stories
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives>>
Rebellious robots: the latest in robotic research>>
Cost of fraud averaging 3.4 times lost transaction value - study>>
Kiwi adoption of contactless payments driving merchant growth>>
ComCom confirms scope for study on mobile services market>>
Most NZers prefer to engage Govt online or via mobile apps – Unisys study>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Phishing
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report
Bait attacks launched via Gmail and other free email services could be making businesses in Asia Pacific vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and other threats.>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger
Recently I’ve gotten my hands on a new neat piece of tech to further clutter the bedside table with, the PowerPic mod wireless charger (PowerPic). >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'
Waikato DHB was warned its IT security was severely compromised months before a massive ransomware attack that brought Waikato Hospital to its knees.>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand
Almost eight years ago, Google purchased Nest Labs for a tidy sum of USD $3.2 billion who, at the time, specialised in smart thermostats and smoke detectors.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The deepfake dilemma: How it affects privacy, security & law in Aotearoa
A video shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the character of Maleficent. Her husband Clarke Gayford then appears. It almost looks real - but we know it isn't.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks
BT is to deploy epidemiological AI based on the spread of viruses in humans to combat cyber-attacks.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work
Business leaders are significantly more satisfied with how they have adjusted to new working norms than employees, new research has revealed. >>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers
A new special report by security software company Norton has found that two out of five gamers in New Zealand have experienced a cyber attack.>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised
A new survey confirms a large trust gap between shoppers and retailers.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target
Epson has become the first company in the Japanese manufacturing industry to convert to 100% renewable electricity for all its domestic sites.>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports
"Personal data is a huge business that hackers try to make use of.">>
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset
JBL’s Live660NC headset provide you with peace and quiet in your own space.>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm
Unity, which produces software for game developers and digital artists, has agreed to acquire the studio's tools, pipeline of work, technology and 275 staff.>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers
Flaws in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay are allowing attackers to make unlimited purchases.>>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation
Blockchain is widening its scope within the IT and business climates, with companies now looking for even more innovative ways to branch out and make a difference using the method.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand>>
Story image
Malware
New malware that abuses Windows 10 App Installer uncovered>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support>>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Riders Republic (PS5)>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand>>
More stories