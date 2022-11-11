New Intel offering the most powerful of its kind ever built

Intel has launched the NUC 13 Extreme Kit and NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, which the company says combined, make the most powerful Intel NUC ever built.

The NUC 13 Extreme has unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards for hardcore gamers and content creators to get even greater performance.

“This year marks the 10-year anniversary for our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products, and the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (code named Raptor Canyon) is an excellent representation of how far we’ve come,” says Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Intel NUC Group.

“Our first ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturisation of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor. While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor that is 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower.

“Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customisable design.”

Intel notes the importance of these new capabilities, such as an optimised thermal design with exceptional performance and never-before-seen features.

In addition, the company says the redesigned chassis improves airflow to reduce noise and throttling during intense gameplay and heavy workloads while maintaining the compact NUC footprint Intel’s offering is known for.

Further, the modular Intel NUC 13 Extreme has outstanding speed with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 desktop processor with eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores, 32 threads and more than 5.8 GHz max turbo frequency.

The NUC 13 Extreme includes all the additional features and connectivity that gamers rely on.

Its features include:

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMMs

Support for PCIe Gen5 x16 new triple-slot 12” graphics cards

Support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280)

Intel 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports

Intel anticipates its new NUC 13 Extreme to be available first in China with a release to wider audiences during the fourth quarter of 2022 and additional customers in early 2023.

Prices for the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit will range from US$1179 to US$1549 and US$760 to US$1100 for the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element depending on the configuration.

Included in this cost is the ability for users to customise their memory, storage and operating system to suit their needs.