Story image
Router
Linksys
Remote Working
smart cities
5G Networks
Edge networking

New Linksys 5G outdoor and industrial routers ready for ultra HD, large-scale IoT, VR , AR, and smart cities

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Yesterday

Linksys has launched new 5G outdoor and industrial routers with a comprehensive approach to network connections.

The company launched the Linksys FGMM601 5G Outdoor router and FGMM1000 5G Data Transmit Unit (DTU) to help enterprises create digital solutions and provide a flexible approach to the latest hybrid ways of working.

"The demand for computer networking is no longer limited to offices due to the rise of remote or hybrid working methods, with employees who work from home requiring reliable network connections," says Linksys.

However, dispersed work environments and locations often bring challenges to network links and hinder the digital transformation of many enterprises. As 5G networks feature high-speed and low latency technologies, using high-security 5G products to cover household, commercial, and even industrial uses can help address these network challenges.

The Linksys FGMM601 5G Outdoor Router supports network connections up to 5Gbps and is rated IP67 in dustproof and waterproof ratings. And the Linksys FGMM1000 5G Data Transmission Unit uses RS485 and RS232 industrial interfaces and is equipped with the Qualcomm SDX55 modem, which conforms to the 3GPP Release 15 compliant specification. It supports 5G Standalone (standalone networking), meaning that 5G networks are used in the core network, and a control panel provides the user interface. It also supports WiFi 6 network, 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and 2.4Gbps (5GHz) frequency.

Both routers support the second phase of the 5G New Radio using the electromagnetic wave frequency of 20~60GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) frequency band. 5G New Radio supports high-speed and large-capacity data transmission, significantly improving network speeds. Its performance can support high-quality wireless communications, preparing for ultra-high-definition multimedia, large-scale IoT, applications of VR and AR, and smart cities in the future. Linksys says it is comparable to optical fibre communications and suitable for areas with dense signals.

"The cloud network management solution allows network administrators to manage distributed network environments anywhere and quickly resolve problems without having to visit the sites," says Linksys Asia business development director, Kingsley Chan. "This helps improve the user experience and reduces costs."

He says while Hong Kong is a global leader in IT infrastructure, older commercial and industrial buildings still fail to provide high-speed internet connections, which limits digital applications. 

"When companies implement remote working models, the broadband speeds at employee homes may not be able to cope with remote working needs. In the face of these challenges, 5G networks provide an ideal solution," he says

Linksys recently partnered with the local telecommunications company China Mobile Hong Kong to deploy network solutions at the Hong Kong International Airport, assisting the organisation in building a smart airport. The bureau needed to install many surveillance cameras within the airport, but the traditional technology was limited by wiring, and it encountered several challenges during installation. 

The Linksys FGMM1000 5G Data Transmission Unit can replace the cable equipment, providing more options for the location of the new cameras; up to 4K resolution images, guaranteed 30FPS speeds and less than 3 microseconds delay. Staff can now monitor the environment at the airport within the security room almost in real-time.
 

Related stories
A new radar and computer vision-based IoT AI platform creates smart spaces easily>>
Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers>>
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation>>
More than half of Kiwi businesses fell victim to cyber-attacks this year>>
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features>>
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Entries open for 2022 Australasian Women in AI Awards
“These awards are held to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of women in AI across our region.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin's in a slump but expert says ignore the crypto deniers to build long term wealth
Bitcoin is likely to record its worst monthly performance since May, but the CEO of a global financial giant says you should 'ignore the crypto deniers' if you want to seriously build your wealth for the long term.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis
Cybercriminals are stepping up their game in New Zealand with a combination of cybercrime strategies and telephone tactics straight out of the con-artists playbook.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Future of work is about people, not tech - APEC report
“Even as we get excited about the latest technology and advancements in artificial intelligence, discussions about the future of work should still be about the well-being of people and society in an increasingly digitalised economy.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered
"The level of sophistication we are witnessing within the botting community is at an all-time high as they continue to collaborate and improve upon their methods to conduct online fraud and generate profits through the use of malicious automation.">>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations
TikTok has unveiled new details about the platform's work to safeguard and diversify its recommendation system. >>
Story image
Vodafone
Huge jump in data use over new year period - Vodafone NZ
55% more data was used by Vodafone customers this year, compared to NYE 2020/2021.>>
Story image
Microsoft
SOLD: Microsoft acquires Xandr from AT&T in a billion dollar deal
"As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr together will help shape the digital ad marketplace of the future.">>
Story image
Displays
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays
LG will demonstrate its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022, showing how it can create new and different experiences in the home. >>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Gaming company Polemos to enable the monetisation of NFT gaming assets from blockchain games.
The esports-focused company Polemos has released a white paper laying out a strategy to build the world's first GameFi platform enabling the monetisation of idle NFT gaming assets from integrated blockchain games.>>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas
New research has revealed Kiwis have expectations of quick, cheap and free delivery in the age of online shopping, but expected delays over the Christmas period may cause a change in generally positive attitudes.>>
Story image
Gaming
Board games go digital for the festive season
More than a million people are using the Bubble system, which allows gamers to add friends and family to group video chats.>>
Story image
McAfee
Heightened cyber threats this holiday season according to McAfee and FireEye
McAfee Enterprise and FireEye research have revealed that Australian enterprises are being targeted by cyber threats this holiday period, costing some over AUD$130,000.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation
Zoom has announced several new updates to Zoom Meetings, Chat and Phone, to create focused and customisable meeting experiences.>>
Story image
Gaming
Is the Metaverse really the next big digital thing?
"Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet.">>
Story image
Wireless
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022>>
Story image
Remote Working
Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers>>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The Great Resignation will drive cyber attacks in 2022>>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Surfshark launches tool to stop personal info being sold by data brokers>>
Story image
Ingram Micro
Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
More countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022 - expert>>
Story image
PNY
PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink>>
Story image
Malware
Check Point reveals the top 10 malware affecting New Zealanders in November>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
BlackBerry at CES 2022 - announcements, updates, and video demos>>
Story image
Sustainability
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022>>
Story image
Gaming
CES 2022: ASUS ROG announces an impressive line up of gaming laptops and tablets >>
Story image
SaaS
6 significant changes to online fraud we saw in 2021>>
Story image
WelTec
Whitireia and WelTec preparing graduates to fill ICT skills shortage>>
More stories