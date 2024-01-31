New state-of-the-art IMPACT 700 and 800 headsets from EPOS

EPOS has unveiled two new additions to its premier enterprise headset range, IMPACT, at the Integrated Systems Europe 2024 (ISE) summit in Barcelona. The enhancements consist of the state-of-the-art wire headset series dubbed the IMPACT 700 and IMPACT 800. These series are purpose-built to cater to the evolving communication requirements of contemporary business professionals, providing tools for seamless interaction in any office environment.

The firm acknowledges that various work contexts present distinctive communication challenges, hence the need for tailored solutions. Whether participating in a conference call in a bustling office, contacting from a café, or engaging in critical conversations in a busy contact centre, EPOS aims to facilitate effortless communication. These new models further fortify EPOS' existing flagship offerings, extending the ability to cater to the diverse communication demands of today's business professionals, regardless of context.

The IMPACT 700 series is designed particularly for contact centre professionals, featuring a lightweight design constructed with soft memory foam earpads, providing unprecedented levels of comfort throughout the day. This model employs three digital microphones, fostered on EPOS BrainAdapt technologies, ensuring industry-leading voice pickup and natural-sounding calls.

The IMPACT 800 series is the latest in wired headsets for desk workers in open office settings. It guarantees users will be heard, irrelevant of the level of background noise. This series melds EPOS BrainAdapt technologies with adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancelling), which, coupled with EPOS AI for exceptional voice-pickup, increases activity efficacy by 40% in the IMPACT 800 as well as the IMPACT 1000, another key model in the range.

Johnny Andersen, VP Product & Portfolio Management at EPOS, stated: "At EPOS, we have an unwavering commitment to empowering workers to communicate effortlessly and efficiently – wherever and whenever. Our product development is built around perfecting audio experiences for users, and with the addition of the IMPACT 700 and 800 series, our IMPACT line now covers all the communication needs of talk-centric business professionals, whatever the context."

The IMPACT 800 series will be available from January 30, 2024, while the IMPACT 700 series will be launched on April 9, 2024.