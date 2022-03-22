FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO
Environment
User experience
Batteries

New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Yesterday

OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the lithium battery life of the Find X5 Pro for better user experience and environment sustainability.

The Battery Health Engine is a system-level battery health optimising solution that was created over three years of research and innovation. It is based on OPPO's customised battery management chip and includes two key technologies, Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology.

"Not only is battery life a concern for smartphone users, but the issue of ageing, unused and discarded lithium batteries is also an increasingly worrying topic for the future and sustainability," the company says.

"It's projected that over the next eight years, the global demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase elevenfold, reaching over two terawatt-hours in 2030. The demand is coming from the rise in electric vehicles and small electronic products such as mobile phones."

Smart Battery Health Algorithm

The Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks real-time electric potential across the negative electrodes inside the battery. It can dynamically adjust the charging currency within a reasonable range, minimising the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current. 

To obtain the negative electrode potential in real-time, OPPO Institute has been exploring potential solutions in its laboratory for three years. The team relies on a large amount of battery performance data. It has been continuously correcting the accuracy of the battery model to develop the Smart Battery Health Algorithm that can track the potential of the negative electrode of the battery in real-time.

"With this technology, smartphones could match a reasonable charging current for different battery capacities, charging adapters, battery states, and charging stages by accurately judging the negative electrode potential," says OPPO. "From here, we can then maximise the maintenance of lithium-ion activity and prolong battery lifespan."

Battery Healing Technology

In addition to a breakthrough in the algorithm, OPPO has optimised the internal chemical system of the battery in Find X5 Pro, applying a healing feature through the use of Battery Healing Technology. The electrodes are continuously repaired during the battery's charge and discharge cycles by improving the electrolyte formula, forming a more stable and durable film called Solid Electrolyte Interface.

OPPO says the Battery Healing Technology helps the battery continuously repair the SEI during the charging and discharging cycle, making the SEI more stable and durable in real-time. It also reduces the damage inflicted to the electrodes due to charging and discharging, enhancing the battery performance and extending the battery lifespan.

"In our latest laboratory test results, we've found that the Battery Health Engine can keep a battery at 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles," the company says. "This effectively doubled the lifespan of batteries under current industrial standards.

"Here at OPPO, we are taking big steps towards upgrading the world of smartphone charging to completely change the user experience while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies."

