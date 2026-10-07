New Zealand app Zeeën aims to spark real-world ties

New Zealand-founded social discovery platform Zeeën has launched an app designed to help people turn nearby encounters into real-world connections.

Positioned as an alternative to dating apps, Zeeën focuses on friendship, community and networking rather than romantic matching. The platform lets users discover people in their wider area, view shared interests and see the social profiles others have chosen to make visible before deciding whether to connect.

The launch comes as social platforms continue to shape how people meet, while many users report difficulty building friendships in person, particularly after moving cities or countries. Zeeën is positioning itself to address that gap by providing more context before a first offline conversation.

Co-founder David Parker-Smith said the idea emerged after he and fellow founder Jakob moved from New Zealand to Australia and found that being surrounded by people did not necessarily lead to new relationships.

"We wanted to help other Kiwis who found themselves in the same position we were in. Social media makes it incredibly easy to connect with someone on the other side of the world, yet we can know almost nothing about the person living three doors away, working in the same building or sitting beside us at a café.

"When we moved here, we were surrounded by people every day, but there was no natural way of knowing who we might have something in common with.

"The idea was to give people some context before that first interaction. If you can see that somebody nearby also runs, has a dog, follows the same sport or shares another interest, they no longer feel like a complete stranger," said David Parker-Smith, co-founder of Zeeën.

The product centres on shared interests such as running, gaming, photography, travel and music. Users can use that information to decide whether to initiate contact, rather than relying on an unsolicited approach in a public place.

Privacy controls

A key part of the design is that Zeeën does not display users on a live map. Instead, users retain control over their visibility and the information they choose to share with others on the platform.

That approach reflects a wider tension across location-aware social products, where companies have sought to make discovery easier without creating a sense of continuous tracking. In Zeeën's case, the emphasis is on broader local awareness rather than precise real-time location sharing.

Parker-Smith said the app is intended to reduce the pressure that can come with introducing yourself to a stranger.

"The technology is really just the icebreaker. The end goal is still getting people connecting in the real world," he said.

Broader ambitions

While the current launch is focused on helping users discover people nearby, the founders have indicated they want to extend the product beyond person-to-person discovery. That would move the platform toward surfacing events and other activity around users, broadening its role in local social discovery.

The company has framed the service as a response to the awkwardness many adults face when trying to make friends outside established circles such as school, university or long-standing workplaces. For migrants and new arrivals in particular, those barriers can be more pronounced, even in densely populated urban settings.

Its proposition is that giving users advance knowledge of a shared hobby, routine or interest can make a conversation feel more natural. Rather than approaching someone without context, the app aims to help users decide whether there is a basis for contact before either side says hello.

The launch also places Zeeën in a crowded consumer social market, where many apps compete for attention by focusing on dating, professional networking or interest groups. Zeeën is attempting to sit between those categories, combining elements of local discovery and profile-based matching without presenting itself as a dating service.

Whether that approach can scale will depend in part on building enough local density for users to encounter relevant people in their surrounding area. Social discovery platforms often rely on a critical mass of active users in specific locations before they become useful.

For now, the founders are pitching Zeeën as a practical way to make everyday environments feel less anonymous, especially for users who want social connection but are reluctant to strike up a conversation with someone they do not know.

"Our aim is to make it a broader real-world discovery platform, showing not just who is around but also what is happening around our users," Parker-Smith said.