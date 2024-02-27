New Zealand's academyEX wins global award for innovative Edtech platform

New Zealand Edtech sector has witnessed an impressive victory with academyEX and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) winning the prestigious Innovation and Impact Award at the World Summit Awards. Their pioneering learning platform, Digital Passport, has been globally acclaimed for its significant positive impact on societal challenges. The platform, which is specifically developed to empower job seekers with digital and job-ready skills, has been recognised as the top achiever in the Government and Citizen Engagement category, beating several other initiatives from around the world.

Presented at the World Summit Awards, this accolade serves to acknowledge digital solutions that make a substantial contribution towards realising the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as quality education, decent work, economic growth, and reduced inequalities. The recognition pays tribute to the unique blend of industry and government collaboration in creating innovative solutions beneficial for businesses and individuals in the learning sphere.

Frances Valintine, Founder of academyEX, expressed her pride in receiving the award, stating that it was a testament to the magic that happens when industry and government collaboratively create innovative solutions that are not only good for business but also cater to the individuals at the core of the learning process.

Digital Passport was launched in mid-2023 with an aim to offer free digital literacy-focused learning modules and other essential skills needed for the job market. The platform already enjoys a strength of over 4,200 New Zealanders, with more than 40,000 sessions, demonstrating its powerful capacity to aid individuals in developing new capabilities. This marks a noteworthy stride towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

Amanda Nicolle, Director Industry Partnerships Ministry of Social Development, emphasised that digital skills along the essential soft skills are what employers are looking for in job seekers. The collaboration with academyEX is aimed at making relevant learning more accessible to New Zealanders regardless of their geographical location. This initiative seeks to enhance their employment, earning prospects and ongoing engagement in the workforce.

The upcoming award ceremony, to be hosted in Patagonia, Chile, this April, will have Digital Passport alongside other winners from forty countries, proving itself to be the best in terms of global innovation and technology. The victorious entry indeed underlines the pioneering role played by academyEX and Ministry of Social Development in global Edtech innovation.