Newcomer VinAI debuts its impressive AI-based product portfolio at CES 2022

Yesterday

AI research-based company VinAI has made the first in-person debut of its new product suite at CES 2022.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has been a global stage for the industry's next-gen technologies for 50 years. Thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs gathered at the 2022 event, marking CES's physical return after its first-ever virtual show in 2021. Strong safety measures such as vaccination requirements and masking were in place to ensure the well-being of exhibitors and employees.

VinAI displayed its product portfolio Smart Mobility, Smart Edge, and Smart Data at the three-day event, with in-person product demonstrations. The company says the product line-up highlights the next phase of VinAI ambition, from a globally recognised AI research lab to a product-led tech company committed to delivering purposeful innovation.

Smart Mobility: A suite to transform automotive safety and comfort

Smart Mobility is the next-generation intelligent in-vehicle solution from VinAI. It combines in-car monitoring (driver and occupant monitoring system) and surrounding sensory systems (360-degree surround-view monitoring system).

"Until the driverless future comes into a reality, humans will still be in the loop, and technology is here to ensure drivers' safety and alertness," the company says.

Backed by VinAI's facial recognition technology, which ranks sixth in the NIST's WILD category, the in-cabin Driver and Occupant Monitoring System will alert if the driver is fatigued, drowsy; or engrossed in poor driving habits such as phone usage, smoking, distraction, etc.

VinAI says the system ranks high on compatibility, with the ability to integrate seamlessly with multiple hardware platforms, allowing automotive manufacturers to optimise switching costs.

Also on display was the 360-degree Surround View Monitoring. By rendering a 360-degree view from four single fisheye cameras and leveraging AI, VinAI says its Surround View Monitoring offers drivers complete awareness of the vehicle's surroundings and eliminates blind spots. It says the AI model automatically recognises pedestrians, bikes, cars and notifies the driver of potentially dangerous situations.

Smart Data: A suite for data-centric AI development

During CES 2022, VinAI also unveiled Smart Data. Ambitious to speed up the development of data-centric AI products at an order of magnitude, the company says Smart Data is a game-changer in the AI full-lifecycle services provider's segment.

Smart Data is designed as a one-stop-shop solution for optimal data efficiency with a complete AI-lifecycle platform and services, from labelling, annotation, model development, validation, deployment to monitoring.

Smart Edge: A product line that turns visuals into actionable insights

Smart Edge is a multi-object video analysis solution that leverages deep learning to transform conventional cameras and access control devices into intelligent systems. The solution turns visual into actionable insights, creating values for businesses and communities alike.

"Using deep learning algorithms, the solution allows for stable and accurate facial recognition. Alongside commercial purposes, the product line looks to protect and improve the public's health, especially when COVID-19 shows no sign of slowing down.

"All of our product lines are 'market-ready' and have been well-received by customers and business partners for their cost-effectiveness, seamless integration, and high performance," says former Google DeepMind and current CEO of VinAI, Hung Bui.

"With a seasoned team of nearly 200 high-profile researchers and engineers, we continuously focus on developing advanced and innovative features to serve a mission of bringing tomorrow's intelligence to solve today's problems. We plan to dominate the Vietnamese market and gradually expand to the international markets in the coming years."

He says three years into inception, VinAI has proved its capability to deliver high-quality research publications and commercialise world-class AI products. He says its product lines, from Smart Mobility, Smart Data to Smart Edge, validate the company's commitment to embracing technologies to address daily life problems.