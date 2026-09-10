Nikon Australia appoints Hannah Peters as ambassador

Nikon Australia has appointed sports photographer Hannah Peters to its ambassador programme. Peters is a New Zealand-based Getty Images staff photographer.

The appointment adds one of the region's most established sports photographers to Nikon's ambassador line-up after more than two decades covering major international events.



Peters has photographed the Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, Rugby World Cups, FIFA Men's and Women's World Cups, the Cricket World Cup, the World Athletics Championships, the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Her work has also appeared in publications including The New York Times, The Guardian and The Times, as well as other outlets worldwide.

She will focus on mentoring younger photographers, drawing on her experience in professional sports photography and her role at Getty Images.

That focus has already featured in Nikon-backed training in Australia. At a Sideline Experience workshop in Brisbane, Peters led a practical session and mentored an 18-year-old photographer covering a first professional sporting event from the sidelines.

The role marks another formal industry partnership for Peters, who began her professional photography career in 2001 and joined Getty Images as a staff photographer in Auckland in 2010. In addition to sport, she covers news and entertainment assignments.

Mentoring focus

Peters said the ambassador role gives her a chance to support others entering the industry.

"Sport has taken me to so many incredible places and given me the opportunity to capture moments I could never have imagined when I first picked up a camera. Becoming a Nikon Ambassador is an opportunity to share some of what I've learned and hopefully create more opportunities for the next generation of talented photographers," said Hannah Peters, Nikon Australia Ambassador.

She said that goal reflects the barriers many young photographers face when trying to gain practical experience and industry access.

"I'm particularly passionate about giving young photographers the confidence, access and practical experience they need to find their own place in the industry," Peters said.

Nikon Australia positioned the appointment around Peters' record in top-level sport and her willingness to work with less experienced photographers.

"Hannah has spent more than two decades capturing sport at the highest level, but what makes her such a valuable addition to the Nikon Ambassador programme is her willingness to share that with others," said James Murray, Managing Director, Nikon Australia.

Murray said the ambassador group is more than a showcase for established image-makers.

"Our ambassadors are not only exceptional photographers but people who contribute and inspire the imaging community. Hannah embodies that and we're incredibly excited to welcome her to the Nikon family," he said.

Industry profile

Peters' career reflects the increasingly global nature of sports photography, where photographers based in Australia and New Zealand regularly work across international tournaments and for multinational agencies. Getty Images remains one of the most visible employers in that market, supplying imagery to publishers, broadcasters and commercial clients across a wide range of events.

Within that landscape, ambassador programmes have become a common way for camera makers to align their brands with established photographers while supporting workshops, training sessions and community outreach. Nikon's decision to centre Peters' role on mentoring suggests a broader push to engage early-career photographers rather than focus solely on product endorsement.

The move also highlights the importance of access in sports photography, where opportunities to work on the sidelines of elite competition are limited and often shaped by agency backing, accreditation and professional networks. For younger entrants, direct contact with established photographers can provide a path to assignments that might otherwise remain out of reach.

Peters' background gives her standing across several parts of the industry. Her portfolio spans fast-paced sporting action, live event coverage and editorial assignments for international media groups, placing her among a small group of Australasian photographers with sustained experience at the world's biggest competitions.

That experience is central to what she will bring to the programme as Nikon seeks to connect established professionals with emerging talent in the region.