Noel Leeming first to offer Starlink in New Zealand

Noel Leeming has become the first retailer in New Zealand to offer Starlink technology to customers.

The company recently announced it is the first retailer in New Zealand to sell Starlink broadband internet.

Starlink is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX and delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband via the world's largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

As the first retail partner in New Zealand, Noel Leeming will sell Starlink's hardware from store and online for an initial launch price of $520, with high-speed, low-latency broadband internet plans available from $159 a month from Starlink.

Jason Bell, Merchandise Lead, Noel Leeming, says the company is excited to be able to bring this new technology to customers, and the service provides plenty of new options.

"At Noel Leeming we want to bring new technology to Kiwis first, and we know there are plenty of customers who want to give Starlink's services a try. Whether they are in more remote or rural locations, or they are customers at urban properties looking for options, Starlink is a great way for Kiwis to get connected," he says.

"Our mission is to help customers use technology to improve their lives and partnering with Starlink is exciting."

Bell also says that the technology will be widely available, with many specialist staff across the country able to help install and set up the hardware.

"We have 68 Noel Leeming stores across the country, so have a great store footprint to make this accessible, and, in the new year, our nationwide network of tech solutions specialists will be able to help with set-up of the hardware too," he says.

Chad Gibbs, VP, Starlink Business Operations, says the company is excited about the partnership and looks forward to helping New Zealanders utilise the technology.

"We're excited to work with Noel Leeming to make Starlink even more readily available to New Zealanders," he says.

"By having a presence in Noel Leeming stores across the country, we're better able to provide Starlink's game-changing service to Kiwis that don't have adequate internet."

Starlink's hardware will be available in Noel Leeming stores in late December and can now be pre-ordered in-store or online, and customers can also sign up for the broadband internet plan in-store.

Customers can purchase and learn more about the hardware online, or they can also go into their local Noel Leeming store to chat with a team member who can provide more information and advice.